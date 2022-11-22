Under 21? Here are some things you can do on the Strip — PHOTOS

Not every visitor to the Las Vegas Strip is old enough to drink and gamble. But they still have plenty of options.

Let’s face facts. Not everyone who visits the Las Vegas Strip is old enough to drink or gamble, even if the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s latest ads might want you to believe otherwise.

But this place didn’t earn its title of entertainment capital of the world by limiting itself to nightclubs and craps tables.

If you or someone in your party is under the age of 21, the Strip has plenty to offer. Here’s a look at some of the options.

Take a ride

Why deal with the crowds at ground level when you can see the Strip from the sky?

The Linq Promenade offers two ways to get above it all. One is the High Roller, a 550-foot-tall observation wheel that has become an indelible part of the Vegas skyline since it opened for business in 2014. The other option, for those who want a little more thrill with their view, is Fly Linq zip line, which launches from 114 feet above the promenade and takes you 1,121 feet to the front of the High Roller.

Grab a bite

These days, it’s hard to find a Food Network show that doesn’t feature someone with at least one restaurant in this town. The possibilities here on the Strip are endless. You can decide for yourself if Martha Stewart’s whole roast chicken really is worth $89.99. You can learn what all the fuss over cronuts is about. Or you can research whether Raising Cane’s chicken fingers taste better when served in a two-story restaurant near the MGM Grand.

Dip a toe

The Strip is famous for its pool scene. Some of the pools are limited to those 21 and over, but many are available to all ages. And here’s some good news for those who aren’t visiting in the summer: Many of the pools are heated. Check with your favorite hotel for details.

Find a bargain

Every block of the Strip seems to have its own haven for shopaholics. Over at Resorts World, established brands like Fred Segal mingle with online entities making their first foray into the brick-and-mortar world. Shopping centers like the Miracle Mile Shops are evolving to capture attention in the brave new digital world. Speaking of attention, retailers are going to great lengths themselves to get yours — 75-foot-tall hat wall, anyone?

Catch a game

You probably already know NHL record holder Phil Kessel and the Golden Knights play their home games at T-Mobile Arena. You might not know that it also hosts sports like college hockey, college basketball and professional bull riding. Meanwhile, Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay is the home of a certain championship-winning basketball team.

See a show

If current trends continue, residencies will soon outnumber buffets on the Strip. The list of current or upcoming residents includes Bruno Mars, Garth Brooks and some woman named Adele.

And then there are special appearances by all your favorite stars. Kevin Hart came to town to tape a comedy special (and might be preparing for a residency of his own). Jerry Seinfeld has dates booked for 2023. Gwen Stefani is booked for New Year’s Eve. The list is as long as the Strip itself.

