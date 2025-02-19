Universal sets opening date for year-round horror experience in Las Vegas

Universal’s year-round horror experience officially has an opening date in Las Vegas.

‘Big and grand and massive’: Backstreet Boys set sights on Sphere

Hip-hop star A$AP Rocky found not guilty of firing a handgun, avoids decades in prison

Universal Horror Unleashed is coming to a 20-acre expansion of Area15 in 2025. (Universal Destinations & Experiences)

Universal Horror Unleashed is coming to a 20-acre expansion of Area15 in 2025. (Universal Destinations & Experiences)

Universal Horror Unleashed is coming to a 20-acre expansion of Area15 in 2025.. (Universal Destinations & Experiences)

Universal’s long-awaited, year-round horror experience officially has an opening date in Las Vegas.

Dubbed “Universal Horror Unleashed,” Universal said the attraction will open its doors on August 14 at Area15.

According to the company, the attraction will feature four haunted houses, each of which will offer a “unique and fully immersive horror experience.”

The company said previously that the four haunted houses would be comprised of Universal Monsters, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Scarecrow: The Reaping and Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer.

“Universal Horror Unleashed” comes from the team behind the Halloween Horror Nights experiences at Universal Studios theme parks.

According to developers, the attraction will also feature areas with spooky eateries, bars with live entertainment experiences.

“Universal Horror Unleashed” will mark the company’s first-ever year-round horror experience.

“Universal’s rich history in the creation of the horror genre drove our desire to bring a year-round horror experience to the incredible entertainment offerings in Las Vegas,” said Page Thompson, president of New Ventures for UDX said in a past statement. “We’re thrilled to have our award winning Creative and Entertainment teams working tirelessly to bring these terrors to life in 2025.”

Tickets for “Universal Horror Unleashed” can be purchased now.