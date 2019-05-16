Upcoming events at, and about, Fergusons Downtown

Other downtown happenings include a dance party under the canopy and an event for young athletes.

Festivalgoers dance to the sounds of American DJ Kaskade on day one of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Fergusons hosts two ‘Alley’ events

Fergusons Downtown has a pair of events on the schedule this week. Its Pour in the Alley series returns Thursday night as Mezcal in the Alley. From 7-10 p.m., guests will be able to taste their way through the often-misunderstood spirit for $45. Then on Sunday, Market in the Alley returns, featuring local makers, curators, artists, musicians and culinary innovators. There will also be kids workshops, and dogs are welcome. Market in the Alley runs from noon to 4 p.m., and admission is free. 1028 Fremont St., fergusonsdowntown.com

This dance party’s under the canopy

In honor of Electric Daisy Carnival weekend, the Fremont Street Experience will host Dancernauts EDM Dance Party from 7 p.m. to just before midnight Thursday. The free party will include DJs, a laser light show, go-go-dancers, performance artists and more. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume. vegasexperience.com

Calling all young athletes

The Kids Camp series is back at Downtown Container Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with Sports Day. Young athletes can play baseball, football and baseball, and enjoy snacks and drinks. Tickets are $10. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Presentation on Fergusons’ rebirth

The international lecture series “Creative Mornings” will present Jen Taler, the woman behind the revitalization of Fergusons Downtown, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Ne10 Studio, 1001 W. Bonanza Road. Free tickets for the presentation are available at creativemornings.com.

Museum, Metro present gang forum

The Mob Museum and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will host their monthly Community Safety Forum from 2-3 p.m. Sunday. This month’s program will tackle “Gang Safety and Awareness,” offering “insight on how to protect loved ones from joining or affiliating with these criminal groups.” Free tickets, which include admission to the museum, 300 Stewart Ave., are available at themobmuseum.org.

