Viva Las Vegas fest expected to draw 20,000 Rockabilly fans — VIDEO

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender now underway at The Orleans.
Billed by organizers as the largest Rockabilly festival in the world, it is now the longest-running music festival in Las Vegas, having just celebrated its 20th anniversary, according to its website, vivalasvegas.net.
The four-day event that runs through Sunday includes six music stages, hot rods, dancing and burlesque, and draws people from across the U.S. and as far away as Europe, South America, Japan and New Zealand, organizers said.
The weekender also puts on a pre-1960s era car show and vendors selling vintage clothing, home wares, music and vintage reproduction items.