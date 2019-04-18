Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend leads this week’s best bets

Jim Heath, Reverend Horton Heat, rocks a crowd of thousands at the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender car show at the Orleans on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

The Reverend Horton Heat performs during the 20th anniversary of the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. The Dallas, Texas-based psychobilly trio is lead by singer/songwriter Jim Heath. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gene Kelly sings the title tune in "Singin' in the Rain" (Warner Bros.)

Different foods and events occur at the Great American Foodie Fest at the Sunset Station in Henderson, Sunday, Oct.1, 2017. Elizabeth Brumely Las Vegas Review-Journal

Individuals wait to receive their waffles from WAFL Truck during the Great American Foodie Fest at the Sunset Station in Henderson, Sunday, Oct.1, 2017. Elizabeth Brumely Las Vegas Review-Journal

Paul Gonzales looks at the artworks on display at an exhibit at Core Contemporary Gallery in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

MUSIC

Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend

Expect a run on pomade when Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend returns in a deluge of vintage threads, sounds and rides. The Reverend Horton Heat headlines the outdoor car show Saturday, trash-culture auteur John Waters hosts the Friday night burlesque show and dozens of acts, some of whom date back to the ’50s, rock nearly around the clock at various venues beginning at 12:30 p.m. Friday at The Orleans. Multiple ticket options are available at vivalasvegas.net.

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

Easter egg hunt

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children offers Easter egg hunts for ages 1 to 14 on Saturday. Hosted by Simply Divas & Dames LVSC, the annual event also features the Easter Bunny, interactive games, prizes and more, from 10 a.m. to noon at 100 St. Jude’s St. in Boulder City. A children’s activity wristband is $10 and includes the hunt, a basket, all lawn games, a hot dog, chips and a drink. All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit organization. For details, visit stjudesranch.org.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

‘Singin’ in the Rain’

People say Las Vegans don’t know how to act when it rains, but have you seen Gene Kelly? Splashing around in the puddles and dancing up a storm in “Singin’ in the Rain”? That’s how you break a hip! See that iconic number, and all the others that rank the movie as what is widely considered to be the best American musical of all time, when it returns to Galaxy Theatres. It’s playing at 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday at the Boulevard Mall, Cannery and Green Valley locations.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Great American Foodie Fest

The Great American Foodie Fest is back — this time with free admission. The annual pageant for the palate will open Thursday and run through April 28 at Sunset Station in Henderson. In addition to various food and beverage vendors, there will be samplings, live entertainment, carnival rides and games, chef demonstrations and appearances, other vendors and more. Go to greatamericanfoodiefest.com.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

ARTS & LEISURE

Pop-up art show

Five students in UNLV’s master of fine arts program will present a one-night-only pop-up art show titled “Maul” from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the Core Contemporary Gallery Space in Commercial Center/New Orleans Square, 900 E. Karen Avenue. The show will feature paintings, mixed media, fiber art, video art, installation and performance art by artists Xiaomeng Tang, Holly Lay, Homero Hidalgo, Jennifer Henry and Christopher Jones.

Al Mancini