Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend leads this week’s best bets

MUSIC
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend
Expect a run on pomade when Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend returns in a deluge of vintage threads, sounds and rides. The Reverend Horton Heat headlines the outdoor car show Saturday, trash-culture auteur John Waters hosts the Friday night burlesque show and dozens of acts, some of whom date back to the ’50s, rock nearly around the clock at various venues beginning at 12:30 p.m. Friday at The Orleans. Multiple ticket options are available at vivalasvegas.net.
Jason Bracelin
ARTS & LEISURE
Easter egg hunt
St. Jude’s Ranch for Children offers Easter egg hunts for ages 1 to 14 on Saturday. Hosted by Simply Divas & Dames LVSC, the annual event also features the Easter Bunny, interactive games, prizes and more, from 10 a.m. to noon at 100 St. Jude’s St. in Boulder City. A children’s activity wristband is $10 and includes the hunt, a basket, all lawn games, a hot dog, chips and a drink. All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit organization. For details, visit stjudesranch.org.
Madelon Hynes
MOVIES
‘Singin’ in the Rain’
People say Las Vegans don’t know how to act when it rains, but have you seen Gene Kelly? Splashing around in the puddles and dancing up a storm in “Singin’ in the Rain”? That’s how you break a hip! See that iconic number, and all the others that rank the movie as what is widely considered to be the best American musical of all time, when it returns to Galaxy Theatres. It’s playing at 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday at the Boulevard Mall, Cannery and Green Valley locations.
Christopher Lawrence
FOOD & DRINK
Great American Foodie Fest
The Great American Foodie Fest is back — this time with free admission. The annual pageant for the palate will open Thursday and run through April 28 at Sunset Station in Henderson. In addition to various food and beverage vendors, there will be samplings, live entertainment, carnival rides and games, chef demonstrations and appearances, other vendors and more. Go to greatamericanfoodiefest.com.
Heidi Knapp Rinella
ARTS & LEISURE
Pop-up art show
Five students in UNLV’s master of fine arts program will present a one-night-only pop-up art show titled “Maul” from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the Core Contemporary Gallery Space in Commercial Center/New Orleans Square, 900 E. Karen Avenue. The show will feature paintings, mixed media, fiber art, video art, installation and performance art by artists Xiaomeng Tang, Holly Lay, Homero Hidalgo, Jennifer Henry and Christopher Jones.
Al Mancini