Waterpark chain rewarding high-achieving students with free park entry

School is out for the summer, and Cowabunga Vegas Waterparks wants to reward high-achieving students with a special deal.

What many call the best ice cream in Las Vegas just opened its 5th shop

Will Raiders fans see Taylor Swift at Allegiant Stadium this season?

Gavin Andrade 8, of Las Vegas shows his report card for free admission at Cowabunga Bay in Henderson Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Students with a report card that included at least three A's received free admission to the water park. The promotion runs through Thursday, May 25 at both Cowabunga water parks. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

School is out for the summer, and Cowabunga Vegas Waterparks wants to reward high-achieving students with a special deal.

From Monday through Thursday, students who show a report card with three or more ‘A’ grades and a valid ID at the ticket window at Cowabunga Bay in Henderson or Cowabunga Canyon in Summerlin can get free park entry for the park’s annual Great Grades Days.

Cowabunga Vegas said both park’s gates are open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Guests with their ‘A’ student can also take advantage of Friends and Family tickets, which are $19.99 each during the four-day event. Tickets are limited to six per eligible guest.

“Rewarding academic success is not only important for the individual students but also for fostering a culture that values learning and achievement,” Cade Vereen, regional general manager for Cowabunga Vegas, said in a news release.

For more information, visit cowabungavegas.com.