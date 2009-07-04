WET REPUBLIC BOASTS LUXURIOUS LAYOUT WITH POOLS, BUNGALOWS

It’s not easy throwing a good party. Yet, it’s interesting how the best party throwers are never quite satisfied, certain that there’s always some way to ratchet it up and throw an even better party the next time.

3675610

3675609

It’s not easy throwing a good party. Yet, it’s interesting how the best party throwers are never quite satisfied, certain that there’s always some way to ratchet it up and throw an even better party the next time.

Exhibit A: Wet Republic, the MGM Grand pool party that this summer celebrates its second year of operation.

"Last year definitely put us on the map," says Anthony Olheiser, the MGM’s director of nightlife.

But, he adds, "the popularity last year was so great that we worked very diligently in the off-season to focus on bringing in more DJs, special events and celebrities."

The result? Wet Republic is succeeding "beyond our expectations," Olheiser says.

Wet Republic offers a South Beach vibe with a large — the whole thing covers about 53,000 square feet — and luxurious layout.

"It’s just a great place to party," Olheiser says. "You can do so many different things here. It’s a very light, fresh, open feeling."

The venue’s capacity is about 1,600, although Olheiser says that on any particular day it’ll host upward of 2,000 people, both locals and out-of-towners.

"We get a really good mixture of both," he says, adding that the venue is "locals friendly every day of the week."

The layout includes two saltwater pools plus eight other pools and spas. For VIPs or the merely privacy conscious, there are bungalows ($3,000 to $5,000 on weekends and $1,500 during the week) equipped with flat-screen TVs, Blu-Ray players and Nintendo Wiis and access to three exclusive pools.

Drink service features classic libations and such offerings as the Wet Republic Snow Cone — alcoholic, of course — served by, quite literally, a model staff, while the menu offers such upscale comfort foods as Kobe beef sliders.

DJs, of both local and world-renown vintage, spin music daily, and Wet Republic’s music schedule includes such events as a performance by MC Hammer and Vanilla Ice scheduled for Saturday.

And among the celebrities who’ve made Wet Republic their temporary summertime home away from home are Kim Kardashian, Lauren Conrad, Sean Diddy Combs, Kendra Wilkinson and Lindsay Lohan.

Wet Republic opens daily at 11 a.m. and runs until 7ish or until the party winds down.

Cover charges vary — and special events might call for a small fee — but cover for local women is always free. Prices for out-of-towners begin at $20 for women and $40 for men.

For information, call 891-3715.

Contact reporter John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280.

Las Vegas Club Scene