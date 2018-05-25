What to do in Las Vegas on Memorial Day weekend — May 25-28

When “Hamilton” opens Tuesday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall, Joseph Morales and Nik Walker will be center stage in the Pulitzer- and Tony-winning musical.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) skates around Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. (Tom Donoghue)

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Hamilton perform at the Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre on Sunday, June 12, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Iggy Pop headlines The Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. (Tom Donoghue)

Artist Nancy Good poses for a photo with the Blue Angel statue, designed by Betty Willis, at the Neon Museum's Ne10 Studio in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 24, 2018. The statue came down from its perch in March of 2017 at the Blue Angel Motel. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A portion of one of the Stardust signs at the Neon Museum's Ne10 Studio in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 24, 2018. The statue came down from its perch in March of 2017 at the Blue Angel Motel. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Hamilton

When “Hamilton” opens Tuesday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall, Joseph Morales and Nik Walker will be center stage — playing friends-turned-rivals Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively — in the Pulitzer- and Tony-winning musical.

“It’s the story of any creator … who has an idea and goes out into the world to make that idea known,” Walker says. “It’s all there. It’s that fight to find your place in the world and make your voice heard.”

“Hamilton” premieres at The Smith Center on Tuesday.

A digital lottery for $10 tickets to the Tony-winning musical about the “$10 Founding Father” — with 40 seats available for every performance — opens at 11 a.m. Sunday for tickets to the opening performance on Tuesday. See more about “Hamilton.”

Punk Rock Bowling

Punk Rock Bowling turns 20 this weekend. Twenty-seven bands are slated to perform on the PRB festival stage at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and dozens more playing club shows. The music festival kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. and runs through Monday. Tickets start at $60 per day. See the top 10 acts not to miss.

Paul Simon

Currently ensconced on his farewell tour, Paul Simon is retiring from the road. On Sunday, he’ll play what is likely to be his last Vegas show. See him at 8 p.m. at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Read the top three reasons we’re going to miss Paul Simon.

Golden Knights Playoffs

The Vegas Golden Knights begin the final series in pursuit of the Stanley Cup this weekend. The puck drops at 5 p.m. on Monday at T-Mobile Arena as the Knights take on the Washington Capitals. See the 5 best bars to catch the game.

Memorial Day parties

Memorial Day weekend atop The Cromwell will feature live concerts by hip-hop artists and DJ sets. Future, 2 Chainz and Trey Songz and Migos perform Friday through Sunday at Drai’s Nightclub. The beach club features TroyBoi, Rae Sremmurd with A-Trak and Trey Songz with Pauly D. Doors open at 11 a.m. for the dayclub and 10:30 p.m. for the nightclub. Ticket prices vary.

The Pool at the Plaza hosts its annual Memorial Day Luau on Saturday. From 8 to 11 p.m. the rooftop beach party will feature performances by Polynesian dancers, an all-you-can-eat buffet of Hawaiian cuisine, cash bar and fireworks. Tickets are $50.

Hamburger Day

National Hamburger Day is on Monday. Between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on that day, customers with any variation of “ham” or “burger” in their legal name will receive a free gourmet burger at any of five Distill and Remedy’s locations.

Got the wrong name? See the top five spots in Vegas to get a burger.

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will have singer and pianist Diane Schuur in a free concert Saturday at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m. and performances begin at 7-7:15 p.m. See more about Jazz in the Park.

National Wine Day

Celebrate National Wine Day on Friday by sipping at one of the best wine bars in Las Vegas. Hostile Grape allows you to use a “Wine ATM” that lets you choose from 400 wines, with 160 available by the glass. See four more place in Las Vegas to get wine.

‘Blue Angel: Between Heaven and Earth’

The Blue Angel that used to hover over the Fremont Street motel of the same name is a bit worse for wear. Before her upcoming restoration she’s the centerpiece of “Blue Angel: Between Heaven and Earth,” a free exhibit sponsored by the Neon Museum. The display features the angel herself along with Blue Angel-inspired images by multiple artists and neon signs. The exhibit is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through July 6 at the museum’s new Ne10 Studio, 1001 W. Bonanza Road; for more details, visit neonmuseum.org.

Las Vegas Aces

The Aces’ home opener is at 5:30 p.m. Sunday against the Seattle Storm at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Find out more about the game.