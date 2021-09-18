Where to find free food, drink and merch at Life is Beautiful

Here is where Life is Beautiful guests can find free food, drink and merch.

Shaved ice at the Stella Solstice Rhythms. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Free Life is Beautiful bandana at Toyota Music Den. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clean Vibes Trading Post (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zenni Eyewear Lounge (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zenni Eyewear Lounge (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jim Bean Front Porch (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clean Vibes Trading Post (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zenni Eyewear Lounge (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In addition to being this weekend’s home to music, Life is Beautiful also sells great local food and trendy merchandise.

Some brand activations are giving away sugary treats and limited souvenirs.

Here is where Life is Beautiful guests can find free merch, food and drink.

At the Toyota Music Den, complete a short survey to get a free Life is Beautiful-branded bandana, free cotton candy and watch live music seated inside new vehicles.

At 4 p.m. every day, the Zenni Eyewear Lounge will give away free pair of sunglasses while supplies lasts.

Find free shaved ice at the Stella Solstice Rhythms activation. Friday’s treat was a lemon yuzu snow cone topped with a lemon gummy.

In the Life is Beautiful app, keep notifications on to get alerted for free cocktails. At 5 p.m. on Friday, the first 400 people at the Bacardi stage received a free Desert Mojito cocktail.

If you are in need of charging your phone, the Jim Bean Front Porch has free phone charging lockers.

Environmentally conscious festivalgoers can visit the Clean Vibes Trading Post where volunteers will give you either a small bag in which you can collect cigarette butts or a larger bag for collecting recyclables. Every bag returned will net you points that can be redeemed for socks, belt bags and t-shirts. The highest scorers will receive two free tickets to next year’s event.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.