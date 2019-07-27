Where to see sharks in Las Vegas during Shark Week
Even though Las Vegas is nowhere near an ocean, sharks can be found in several casino aquariums.
More than 42 million visitors come to Las Vegas every year to check out casinos.
And with Shark Week upon us, several casino-hotels are also a place to check out the large, infamous fish, including:
Mandalay Bay
The Shark Reef inside Mandalay Bay houses about 2,000 animals, according to Jack Jewell, Shark Reef’s general curator.
“We vary as to the number of species of sharks that are on exhibit, about 15 on the average but that can vary dependent on who’s on display, who is not on display, or if we bring somebody new in.”
Silverton
Just a few miles south of the Mandalay Bay, sharks and mermaids are swimming around inside the Silverton’s 117,000-gallon saltwater aquarium.
“We have over 2,000 fish; we have over 100 different species of fish,” said Ryan Ross, aquarium curator at the hotel-casino. “Included in that we have five species of sharks and four species of stingrays.”