Where to see sharks in Las Vegas during Shark Week

Even though Las Vegas is nowhere near an ocean, sharks can be found in several casino aquariums.

Visitors check out the aquarium at Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Monday, July 22, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

More than 42 million visitors come to Las Vegas every year to check out casinos.

And with Shark Week upon us, several casino-hotels are also a place to check out the large, infamous fish, including:

Mandalay Bay

The Shark Reef inside Mandalay Bay houses about 2,000 animals, according to Jack Jewell, Shark Reef’s general curator.

“We vary as to the number of species of sharks that are on exhibit, about 15 on the average but that can vary dependent on who’s on display, who is not on display, or if we bring somebody new in.”

Silverton

Just a few miles south of the Mandalay Bay, sharks and mermaids are swimming around inside the Silverton’s 117,000-gallon saltwater aquarium.

“We have over 2,000 fish; we have over 100 different species of fish,” said Ryan Ross, aquarium curator at the hotel-casino. “Included in that we have five species of sharks and four species of stingrays.”