Will Disneyland raise ticket prices in October?

A Disneyland ticket price increase has become an October tradition over the past few years, and another cost hike could be on the way soon as the Anaheim theme park prepares for its 70th anniversary celebration in 2025.

“Disneyland raises ticket prices like clockwork every October,” according to MiceChat.

Based on recent history, a Disneyland ticket price increase could happen in mid-October sometime between Oct. 8 and 16, according to Mickey Visit.

Over the past five years, Disneyland’s annual price hikes have shifted from early in the calendar year to mid-October – due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent price hike dates:

—Jan. 6, 2019

—Feb. 11, 2020

—Oct. 25, 2021

—Oct. 11, 2022

—Oct. 11, 2023

The highest priced one-day, one-park ticket has risen from $149 in 2019 to $154 in 2020, $164 in 2021, $179 in 2022 and $194 in 2023.

Disneyland’s top priced ticket has increased $6 to $15 annually over the past five years. The average ticket price increase tended to fall into the 5% to 8% range.

The lowest-priced one-day single park ticket has remained unchanged at $104 since 2019.

Disneyland is expected to raise ticket prices in the second or third week of October, according to a forecast by Mickey Visit, a theme park vacation planning site.

Disneyland price hikes have happened on Oct. 11 over the past two years – a Tuesday in 2022 and a Wednesday in 2023. This year, Oct. 11 falls on a Friday.

Mickey Visit predicts the Disneyland ticket price increase to drop on a Tuesday or Wednesday in the middle of the month – either Oct. 8 or 9 or Oct. 15 or 16.

Disneyland typically softens the blow with a discount promotion just before the ticket price increase announcement.

“If or when we see a new discount rolled out it will be a good indicator that the price increase is just around the corner,” Mickey Visit founder Gavin Doyle said via email.

Buying tickets now for Disneyland or Disney California Adventure before the price hike happens will save you money if you’re planning a trip to the parks during the winter holidays or early next year.

The cost of tickets to Disneyland has increased 351% from $43 in 2000 to $194 in 2023 – more than quadrupling the cost of admission on the most expensive days in less than a quarter century.