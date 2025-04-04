‘Wizard of Oz’ experience coming to Sphere in Las Vegas

Sphere Entertainment on Friday announced two new experiences, “The Wizard of Oz” and “From the Edge,” will be featured at the Las Vegas venue.

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

A view of the Sphere and some of the Las Vegas Strip skyline on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

"The Wizard of Oz" is reportedly coming to Sphere in '25. (MGM)

Sphere Entertainment on Friday announced two new experiences, “The Wizard of Oz” and “From the Edge,” will be featured at the Las Vegas attraction.

As part of the new experiences, the company announced that “The Wizard of Oz” is headed back to the big screen. This time, the original 1939 film will be presented as a fully immersive experience for the world-famous venue.

Set to open on August 28, 2025, “‘The Wizard of Oz’ at Sphere will maintain the integrity of the original while pushing the boundaries of Sphere’s experiential medium,” the company said in a news release.

The company said that in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, Google, and Magnopus, the Sphere “will use cutting-edge technologies to enhance the original film.”

In addition to “The Wizard of Oz,” Sphere Entertainment also announced Friday that it will debut “From The Edge” in 2026.

“Our goal for The Sphere Experience is a diverse slate that leverages Sphere’s power as an experiential medium. The Wizard of Oz at Sphere and From The Edge will push that vision forward in different ways,” said Jim Dolan, CEO of Sphere Entertainment.

An expierence focusingt on extreme sports, the company said that “From the Edge” will feature “premier athletes,” including free diver Alenka Artnik, skier Markus Eder, rock climber Alex Honnold, BASE jumper Katie Hansen Lajeunesse, and surfer Kai Lenny.

As part of the exerperience, the group of athletes will “take audiences inside the world of extreme sports.”

Filming for the production is underway in locations in Jordan, Dubai, Switzerland, the Bahamas, Austin, Las Vegas and Maui, according to the release.