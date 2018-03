The amazing-sounding Wizard World Las Vegas Comic Con is coming to the Las Vegas Convention Center April 24-26.

Courtesy (Wizard World/Facebook)

The amazing-sounding Wizard World Las Vegas Comic Con is coming to the Las Vegas Convention Center April 24-26.

On Wednesday, organizers released an updated list of celebs who have signed up to attend, talk and meet fans.

Check out wizardworld.com.

Contact Doug Elfman at delfman@reviewjournal.com. He blogs at reviewjournal.com/elfman.