Entertainment

Words With Friends besties can play covfefe, 50K new words

By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press
September 19, 2017 - 6:34 am
 

NEW YORK — The mobile game Words With Friends is adding thousands of pop culture words as part of its largest dictionary update in the game’s eight-year history.

Game developer Zynga tells The Associated Press it is adding 50,000 internet slang words, including BFF, fitspo, delish, FOMO, hangry, kween, smize, TFW, turnt, werk and yas, as well as bae and bestie.

The director of product for the Scrabble-esque game says players constantly reach out — on social media and in the game itself, which has a submission feature — with words they’d like added to the dictionary. He says Zynga gets 5,000 suggestions a day, which formed the basis of the update.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Entertainment Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like