World Tea and Music Festival comes to downtown Las Vegas

World teas, music meet at festival

The World Tea and Music Festival will be from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday at the Downtown 3rd Farmers Market, 300 N. Casino Center Blvd. In addition to unlimited samplings of teas from around the world, guests will enjoy tastings from Flock & Fowl, Makers & Finders and Painted Plates, health and wellness consultations and yoga. The musical lineup includes reggae, Latin psychedelic, world techno, classical and tribal folk artists. Tickets start at $60. worldteaandmusic.com

Bring the kids for rodeo games

Kids Camp returns to Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The theme will be Western Rodeo and will include games and activities such as cactus-crafting, “snake” in the hole cornhole, pan for gold, pin the badge on the sheriff and ring toss. Admission for young cowboys and cowgirls to the “hootin’ scootin’ good time” is $10, and includes snacks. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com, search Kids Camp.

$2K cornhole tourney on Saturday

Do you play a mean game of cornhole? Here’s a tournament for you. The competition at Citrus Grand Pool Deck at the Downtown Grand, 206 N. 3rd St., kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The $2,000 tournament has a top prize of $1,200. Entry fee for a two-player team is $80, and a maximum of 64 teams will be allowed.

Calling all young superheroes

Saturday is Superhero Day at the Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place. Visitors are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero as they explore the special forces unique to superheroes and the science behind them. Attendees can meet superhero characters, and those who don’t come in costume will be able to design and build masks, costumes and shields. For a full schedule of events, which include Super Story Time, Superhero Science Theater and the Superhero Fashion Show, go to discoverykidslv.org.

Father’s Day special meal at Oscar’s

Oscar’s Steakhouse at The Plaza, 1 S. Main St., will offer a Father’s Day special that includes a porterhouse steak, bacon mac and cheese and roasted rainbow cauliflower. The meal is at $69, with reservations available at oscarslv.com or 702-38-OSCAR.

Moreno to entertain at Cabaret Jazz

Frankie Moreno returns to The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz Theater, 361 Symphony Park Ave., for an 8 p.m. show Tuesday. Tickets start at $30. thesmithcenter.com

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com.