WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas most-successful event in WWE history

The best of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The crowd boos Logan Paul during WWE WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crowd goes wild as the final fight is announced with the CM Punk versus Roman Reigns versus Seth Rollins match at WrestleMania 41at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A fan cheers as Dominik Mysterio is declared a winner of an intercontinental championship match during WWE WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas proved to be the most successful event in WWE history.

The two-night event at Allegiant Stadium over the weekend drew a total announced attendance of 124,693 and the largest “gate” — proceeds from ticket sales — in WWE history, the sports entertainment entity announced Tuesday. The record proceeds came even though the Las Vegas event drew about 20,600 fewer fans than the previous record at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

WrestleMania 41 was also the most viewed WrestleMania broadcast of all time, with viewership up 114 percent over the previous record set last year during WrestleMania 40.

The event also set record-breaking numbers on WWE’s social media accounts, generating 1.1 billion views throughout the weekend. That’s up over last year’s WrestleMania weekend, the previous record holder, with 660,000 million views.

WWE’s YouTube channel experienced its most-viewed day in history on WrestleMania on Sunday.

WWE partnered with Fanatics this year on merchandise sales onsite at Allegiant Stadium, leading to a 45 percent increase in sales compared to last year, making this year’s event the highest-grossing WrestleMania in history. Online merchandise sales were also record-setting, up 86 percent over the record set last year.

The WWE World fan fest held for five days at the Las Vegas Convention Center saw over 50,000 attendees, up 21 percent over last year’s fest, making it the most-attended fan convention in history.

WWE also netted 28 partners for WrestleMania 41, leading to the event generating the most sponsorship revenue in the event’s history.

