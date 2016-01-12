You can buy the ‘Silence of the Lambs’ house for $250,000

Are you still searching for ways to spend your winnings after you hit the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday? Consider purchasing the home used in “The Silence of the Lambs.”

The century-old house, which was made famous as the home and torture lair of serial killer Buffalo Bill in the film has been on the market since last summer.

Although the house has received plenty of publicity online — according to Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, it was the second most-clicked home on realtor.com last year — the owners of the Pennsylvania property are having a difficult time finding a buyer.

One reason the famous three-story home may not be selling is due to the asking price for the property being too high.

Observers of the home pointed out that the property is listed well above the median listing price for Pennsylvania, according to the New York Times, which realtor.com lists as being $149,900. The home is currently listed at $249,900, which is down from the initial asking price of $300,000.

Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported the home has one bathroom for its four bedrooms, which has been a drawback for potential buyers.

The foyer and the dining room, not the “pit in the basement,” were actually depicted in the film, according to the Associated Press. Buffalo Bill’s torture pit in the basement was filmed on a soundstage.

