You can visit Las Vegas virtually during your coronavirus quarantine

Check in with some of your favorite Las Vegas sites until you’re able to visit them again in person.

The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign is shown Nov. 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

What happens here will happen again.

There’s no doubt Las Vegas’ tourism industry is reeling during the coronavirus pandemic. But while physical visitation has been limited at best, there are still plenty of ways to virtually visit some of the city’s attractions, landmarks and institutions.

The Mob Museum and Neon Museum have launched virtual tours while they’re closed to the public.

Cirque du Soleil has created a digital content hub as a way to reach out to fans.

Those are just a few of the ways you can check in with some of your favorite Las Vegas sites — without falling down the rabbit hole of janky-looking vacation videos on YouTube — until you can see them again in person:

Fountains of Bellagio

No matter how many times you’ve seen the famed dancing waters, there’s always a new angle — or several, as demonstrated in this sweeping aerial view.

The Mirage volcano

Get up close and personal with the fiery attraction.

Flamingo Wildlife Habitat

Check in on the hotel’s flamingos, pelicans, swans, ducks and koi.

Cirque du Soleil

The entertainment giant launched CirqueConnect, a digital hub offering new 60-minute specials each week. You also can go backstage at the various Las Vegas shows with the company’s “Behind the Curtain” series.

The Neon Museum

The attraction is offering free virtual tours through its app. (The password is NEON.) You also can experience the museum from afar, thanks to its selection of video content.

The Mob Museum

The site, officially known as the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, has produced a three-part guided virtual tour.

Wynn Las Vegas

The resort is uploading daily virtual tours and behind-the-scenes videos to its Twitter account.

Today's Art Tour takes you to the Wynn Baccarat Salon where these sculptures by artist Timothy Horn ask the question "if something of value is bigger, does that make it more valuable?" pic.twitter.com/QpshawbTP0 — Wynn Las Vegas (@WynnLasVegas) March 31, 2020

Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art

Step inside the UNLV gallery and the “Connective Tissue” exhibit, by neuroscientist-turned-artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiy, with this true 360-degree virtual tour.

Livestreams

The EarthCam Network has an array of live webcams around the city, from the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign to the Fremont Street Experience. That’s far from the only livestreaming option in town, though, such as these that let you keep an eye on parts of the Strip.

Allegiant Stadium

Football will be back at some point. Until then, check on the progress of the future home of the Raiders and Rebels with the Review-Journal’s livestream.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.