Your 5 best bets for movies in the week ahead

Here are your five best bets for movies in the coming week.

Tina Fey, left, as Kate Ellis and Amy Poehler as Maura Ellis in a scene from "Sisters." (K.C. Bailey/Universal Pictures)

SOMETHING NEW

When they’re called home to clean out their childhood bedroom, two siblings (Tina Fey, Amy Poehler) throw a raucous party for their classmates in “Sisters.”

DATE NIGHT

As part of the final Monday Date Skate before Christmas, see “A Christmas Story” at 6 p.m. followed by “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 9 p.m. at the skating rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The screenings are free.

FAMILY FUN

A young girl (Natalie Wood) learns to believe in Santa Claus in “Miracle on 34th Street.” See it again on the big screen at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at Colonnade, The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

FOR FRIENDS

Childhood friends (Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen, Anthony Mackie) set out to make what may be their final Christmas Eve reunion their best yet in the raunchy, drug-fueled comedy “The Night Before.”

SOLO TRIP

You’ll probably end up watching “Room” — about a young woman (Brie Larson) held captive with her 5-year-old son (Jacob Tremblay) — by yourself anyway. Because, even though it’s a remarkable movie, good luck finding someone else who wants to see it.

— Christopher Lawrence