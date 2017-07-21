Add your event to the Review-Journal events calendar:

The Review-Journal online calendar will accept submissions of entertainment, community and sports events in and around Southern Nevada.

To add your information regarding your event, click the “Add Events” button on the bottom right of the calendar.

Allow at least three working days (excluding weekends and holidays) for review of submissions. All content is subject to editing, including for grammar and appropriateness.

Events submitted to the online calendar do not guarantee placement in the Review-Journal’s online listings or Neon entertainment section.