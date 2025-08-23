$2.25M Lake Las Vegas home comes with views, $25K in private club perks

102°F
August 23, 2025 - 12:51 pm
 

A fully renovated mansion tucked inside one of Las Vegas’ most exclusive lakeside enclaves has hit the market, offering both panoramic water views and access to two of the region’s most elite private clubs.

Priced at $2.25 million, Robert Martin with the Craig Tann Group at huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home located within SouthShore Lake Las Vegas at 4 Via Vittorio Place.

With over $25,000 in initial membership fees included in the purchase, homeowners can gain access into two of the most prestigious private clubs in the valley, the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club and SouthShore Country Club.

Members of the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, member lounge, tennis and pickleball courts, group classes, massage therapy rooms, lagoon-style pools and a calendar of curated social events. The SouthShore Country Club offers members access to a private Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, waterfront cabanas on a members-only beach, dining with views of Lake Mead National Park and year-round programming designed to foster connection and community, among others.

“Luxury buyers today are looking for more than square footage, they’re looking for lifestyle,” said Martin with huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency. “This home delivers on every front: thoughtful design, scenic views and a built-in network of amenities that extend beyond the front door. Its turnkey luxury with a true sense of place.”

Spanning 4,784 square feet, the four-bedroom, five-bath home has been completely reimagined from its original 1995 build for modern living.

The renovations include a new roof, upgraded HVAC, black-framed windows and updated landscaping, in addition to an epoxy-finished three-car garage complete with its own mini-split air-conditioning system to house golf carts and equipment.

Upon entering the home, guests are greeted by a chic wet bar and expansive main living area, where oversized windows flood the space with natural light and highlight views of the surrounding desert hills.

The chef’s kitchen features custom cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, seamlessly connecting to the living and dining areas. The main level also includes a guest suite and one of two primary bedrooms. The first-floor primary bedroom is complete with dual closets and a spa-inspired bath with soaking tub, dual vanities, fireplace and double rainfall showerheads.

Upstairs, the second primary suite offers even more privacy with an oversized en suite bath and private balcony boasting sweeping views of Lake Las Vegas.

A fourth bedroom with its own full bath rounds out the upper level.

Outside, the nearly half-acre lot is designed for seamless outdoor living. A resurfaced pool and spa sit at the center of the lush, redesigned backyard, surrounded by multiple lounge areas, an outdoor kitchen, built-in grill and dramatic views of the desert hills.

Huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency is a Las Vegas-based full-service real estate agency with more than two decades of experience.

The agency is one of the top producing real estate brokerages in Las Vegas with more than 148 real estate agents across 15 teams. In 2024, the agency completed over $1.3 billion in sales volume, helping successfully market and close over 2,200 residential properties throughout the valley.

For more information about huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, visit huntingtonandellis.com.

