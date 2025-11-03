$4.95M Anthem Country Club estate hits market

A nearly 10,000-square-foot Henderson estate designed for both grand entertaining and intimate living has been listed for $4.95 million in Anthem Country Club.

The home’s expansive wine storage stands out as a centerpiece, a climate-controlled, wrap-around wine closet perfect for housing and showcasing a prized collection. (huntington & ellis)

The home feels like the game of Clue brought to real life with studies, libraries, theaters, terraces and even hidden rooms behind bookcases. (huntington & ellis)

Situated on a half-acre lot, the custom home blends opulence with comfort, featuring six bedrooms and nine baths across multiple levels. (huntington & ellis)

An Anthem Country Club mansion measuring nearly 10,000 square feet has been listed for $4.95 million. The property at 17 Mountain Cove Court offers 140 feet of golf course frontage within the exclusive guard-gated community. (huntington & ellis)

A nearly 10,000-square-foot Henderson estate designed for both grand entertaining and intimate living has been listed for $4.95 million in Anthem Country Club. Realtors Erin Ackerman and Erika Delk with huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, are co-representing the property at 17 Mountain Cove Court, which offers 140 feet of golf course frontage within the exclusive guard-gated community.

Situated on a half-acre lot, the custom home blends opulence with comfort, featuring six bedrooms and nine baths across multiple levels. Its thoughtful layout includes primary suites on both the first and second floors, ideal for multigenerational living or hosting extended stays.

For the distinguished buyer, the home’s expansive wine storage stands out as a centerpiece, a climate-controlled, wrap-around wine closet perfect for housing and showcasing a prized collection. A craft room tucked-away through a bookcase offers a touch of whimsy, adding to the property’s unique character without overshadowing its refined design.

“This is one of the best locations in all of Anthem Country Club,” Ackerman said. “From sweeping Strip and mountain views to its private, serene setting, this property balances grand entertaining spaces with a warm, inviting atmosphere. It’s perfect for relaxation, connection and everything in between.”

Inside, tall arched windows bathe the home in natural light, highlighting elegant details, multiple fireplaces and custom finishes throughout. Beyond the open interior spaces, the home features libraries, studies, lofts, a home theater and dual laundry facilities, making it as functional as it is luxurious.

Outdoors, the backyard is designed for year-round enjoyment with a heated pool, a putting green, a built-in barbecue and multiple balconies and terraces that seamlessly connect indoor and outdoor living.

The property also grants residents access to Anthem Country Club’s world-class amenities, including a championship golf course, private dining venues, tennis and pickleball courts, and a 13,700-square-foot fitness center with a resort-style pool and fitness classes.

For information on 17 Mountain Cove Court, huntingtonandellis.com/properties.

Huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency is a Las Vegas-based full-service real estate agency with more than two decades of experience. The agency is one of the top producing real estate brokerages in Las Vegas with more than 148 real estate agents across 15 teams. In 2024, the agency completed over $1.3 billion in sales volume, helping successfully market and close over 2,200 residential properties throughout the valley. For more information about huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, visit huntingtonandellis.com.