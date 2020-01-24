About 20 Summerlin neighborhoods nearly sold out

Skystone by Woodside Homes is one of nearly 20 neighborhoods in Summerlin offering final opportunity homes. (Summerlin)

Nearly 20 neighborhoods within Summerlin have fewer than 50 homes remaining, with several inching toward sell-out and “final opportunity.”

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, buying a home in a master-planned community like Summerlin is always a smart move given that homes in planned communities tend to hold their value better thanks to thoughtful development that ensures overall aesthetics and design and access to abundant amenities.

“Close-out homes in neighborhoods nearing sell-out are often priced to sell, yet another perk of buying in one of the community’s many neighborhoods nearing completion,” Bisterfeldt said.

“Demand for master-planned living remains high and contributes to the pace of home sales in the community. Summerlin’s performance as the nation’s third-best-selling MPC for 2019 is proof positive of that trend.”

In the village of Reverence, built exclusively by Pulte Homes on elevated land west of the 215 Beltway along the community’s scenic northernmost edge, fewer than 50 homes remain in each of five collections, many of them with premier mountain views.

Homes in Reverence range from 2,156 square feet to 4,815 square feet and are priced from the low $400,000s to the high $800,000s.

In the village of Stonebridge, nestled along the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Shadow Point by Toll Brothers offers homes from 2,285 square feet to 2,879 square feet, priced from the low $600,000s.

Richmond American Homes has two Stonebridge neighborhoods nearing close-out: Skye Knoll and Scots Pine.

Skye Knoll offers homes from 1,600 square feet to 1,890 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Scots Pine offers homes from 3,370 square feet to 4,010 square feet, priced from the mid-$700,000s.

In The Paseos village, on elevated topography west of the I-215 Beltway, Santa Rosa by Lennar Homes offers two- and three-story town homes from 1,436 square feet to 2,209 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Affinity by William Lyon Homes in Summerlin Centre, located just west of the I-215 Beltway within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin and the newly opened Sagemont Park, offers contemporary living options in a variety of interesting configurations.

Town homes in four collections range from 1,252 square feet to 2,292 square feet, priced from the low $300,000s.

In The Ridges, Summerlin’s exclusive custom and luxury home enclave that overlooks the Las Vegas Valley, Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers offers luxury town homes from 2,105 square feet to 3,274 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s.

Four neighborhoods in The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region and set against the village’s namesake ridgeline, have fewer than 50 homes remaining, each embracing the area’s desert contemporary architectural style and aesthetic.

Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes offers homes from 3,172 square feet to 4,413 square feet, priced from high $600,000s. Skystone by Woodside Homes features single- and two-story homes from 2,092 square feet to 3,220 square feet, priced from the low $500,000s.

Granite Heights by Toll Brothers offers homes from 3,156 square feet to 3,291 square feet, priced from the low $800,000s; and Onyx Point by Richmond American Homes offers all single-story floor plans from 3,375 square feet to 4,019 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s.

Trilogy by Shea Homes, an age-qualified neighborhood in the village of South Square, has fewer than 50 homes remaining in its Resort collection with floor plans ranging from 1,538 square feet to 2,538 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

In total, Summerlin currently offers more than 160 floor plans in 35 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages.

Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.