Acadia Ridge opens in Redpoint in Summerlin West

Summerlin West, the newest area to take shape within the master-planned community of Summerlin, has announced its newest neighborhood. Opening within the district of Redpoint is Acadia Ridge by Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers has opened its Acadia Ridge neighborhood in Redpoint in Summerlin West. (Summerlin)

Summerlin West, the newest area to take shape within the master-planned community of Summerlin, has announced its newest neighborhood. Opening within the district of Redpoint is Acadia Ridge by Toll Brothers.

Located west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue, Redpoint is situated on elevated topography overlooking the valley. The district’s location near the 215 Beltway makes it easy and convenient to get just about anywhere in the valley.

Acadia Ridge, a gated neighborhood of only 151 single-family homes, joins a half-dozen other new neighborhoods that are drawing new homebuyers to this emerging area of the community. Acadia Ridge features six unique floor plans offering single-story living with loft options in some models, and each featuring either Spanish or Hacienda elevations.

Acadia Ridge’s Alba floor plan offers 2,002 square feet on a single floor with three bedrooms and 2½ baths. It is priced from the mid-$600,000s. The Estella floor plan offers 2,011 square feet on a single level with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, priced from the mid-$600,000s. The Torre floor plans offers three bedrooms with 2½ baths encompassed in 2,055 square feet on a single level, priced from the high $600,000s.

Acadia Ridge’s elite models offer loft options for expanded living space. The Alba Elite model spans 2,824 square feet with five bedrooms and 3½ baths. It is priced from the mid-$700,000s. The Estella Elite model offers five bedrooms with 3½ baths spanning 2,739 square feet and priced from the mid-$700,000s. And the Torre Elite floor plan offers five bedrooms and 3½ baths encompassed in 2,762 square feet and priced from the mid-$700,000s.

Summerlin West is planned to be home to parks, schools and retail areas. Nearby schools include Linda Givens and Rosemary and Billy Vassiliadis elementary schools, Palo Verde High School, Doral Academy Red Rock Campus and Sig Rogich Middle School. Nearby, is Vista Commons neighborhood shopping center, along with the popular adventure-themed Fox Hill Park, offering immediate access to play areas as well as the Summerlin trail system. Located within the village is the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Summerlin Area Command and the city of Las Vegas Fire Station No. 47.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing for Summerlin, Summerlin West is one of the most exciting areas in the community given the range of new neighborhoods and homes under development there.

“Summerlin West’s exceptional views, elevated topography and proximity to the 215 Beltway, coupled with an abundance of new home offerings, make the Summerlin West area popular for homebuyers of all ages seeking quality of life in a master-planned environment,” she said.

Now, entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin currently offers nearly 110 floor plans in 18 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Download the Summerlin app from the Apple and Google App stores to search actively selling neighborhoods and explore loyalty experiences from Downtown Summerlin retailers and restaurants. Or, before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.