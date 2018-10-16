ACCOLADES: American Banker recognizes local executive

American Banker magazine’s “Most Powerful Women in Banking” list, now in its 16th year, once again recognized Zions Bancorporation for having one of the top teams in the nation. The winning team includes Nevada State Bank’s Shannon Petersen , executive vice president and corporate banking manager. This is the second year in a row Petersen has been named to this elite list. Zions Bancorporation is the parent company of Nevada State Bank.

AMERICAN BANKER RECOGNIZES NEVADA STATE EXECUTIVE

American Banker magazine’s “Most Powerful Women in Banking” list, now in its 16th year, once again recognized Zions Bancorporation for having one of the top teams in the nation. The winning team includes Nevada State Bank’s Shannon Petersen, executive vice president and corporate banking manager. This is the second year in a row Petersen has been named to this elite list. Zions Bancorporation is the parent company of Nevada State Bank.

Petersen is executive vice president and corporate banking manager for Nevada State Bank and is responsible for all aspects of corporate and commercial banking throughout the state. She has been with the bank since 2001 and in 2012, was the first woman selected to join the executive management team.

The highlight of the Women in Banking program is rankings of the “25 Most Powerful Women in Banking” and the “25 Most Powerful Women in Finance.” In addition, American Banker identifies “25 Women to Watch” and recognizes “Top Teams in Banking” to honor companies with strong female representation in their senior ranks.

“I’m proud that Shannon is again being recognized as a strong leader in the banking industry,” said Terry Shirey, president and CEO at Nevada State Bank. “She sets a wonderful example for her team and the hundreds of women finding success here at Nevada State Bank. Shannon shows a clear commitment and leadership for her team, our clients, and the communities we serve.”

Petersen and other Zions Bancorporation colleagues were honored at an awards ceremony hosted by American Banker on Oct. 3 in New York City.

NATHAN ADELSON QUALITY OFFICER RECEIVES CERTIFICATION

The National Association of Healthcare Quality has certified Nathan Adelson Hospice quality officer, Anne Patriche, BSN, RN, CHPN, CPHQ, with the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality credential.

Patriche of Pahrump passed a fully accredited, international examination that assesses knowledge and understanding of the process to achieve regulatory compliance and accreditation/licensure, program development and management along a continuum of care and quality improvement concepts, as well as departmental management skills.

The comprehensive CPHQ credential covers the profession of quality/case/care/disease/utilization and risk management and emphasizes how all of these programs and processes integrate into an effective system.

Patriche joins the ranks of just 10,000 colleagues in the United States and internationally who have achieved this important career milestone.

Patriche has worked at Nathan Adelson Hospice for 14 years, during which time she has been a case manager, admission nurse and senior director of nursing. She is in graduate school to obtain her masters in palliative care at the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

JENNIFER OTT IS CALV MEMBER OF THE YEAR

Jennifer Ott, who holds the certified commercial investment member (CCIM) designation, received the Commercial Alliance Las Vegas Member of the Year Award. She was CALV’s president in 2017. She was honored during CALV’s 13th annual Commercial Alliance Educational Symposium for commercial real estate professionals, held Sept. 26 at the Gold Coast.

Current CALV President Chris McGarey, CCIM and certified property manager presented the award to Ott and thanked her for her contributions to CALV and the industry.

“Jennifer has demonstrated outstanding leadership, dedication and service to CALV for many years,” he said. “Her hard work and dedication to Commercial Alliance and especially to our membership efforts has been invaluable to the growth and continued success of CALV.”

Ott, a UNLV graduate, is an executive vice president specializing in retail at ROI Commercial Real Estate Inc. She has more than 16 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry. Besides serving as CALV’s president, she has served on the board of directors for the Southern Nevada CCIM chapter.

FEA CONSULTING ENGINEERS RANKED AMONG TOP 10 IN U.S.

FEA Consulting Engineers is the seventh largest hotel engineering firm in the country, according to the Building Design + Construction (BD+C) 2018 Giants 300. FEA is the only Nevada-based firm among the top 65 hotel sector engineering and engineering/architecture firms on the list. FEA was ranked 63 overall on the list’s Top 70 Engineering Firms.

The 42nd annual BD+C Giants 300 Report ranks the nation’s most prominent architecture, engineering and construction firms across more than 20 building sectors and specialty services by revenue.

“Our team is honored and humbled to be ranked No. 7 among the top hotel engineering firms in the nation,” said Robert Finnegan, PE, managing principal of the firm. “We feel very proud of this incredible accomplishment. Our team works diligently to ensure that we provide quality engineering design services. I thank our clients and incredible staff for this milestone.”

The report’s hotel sector rankings are based on 2017 hotel revenue for each firm, and the Engineering Firms overall rankings are based on total revenue reported by each firm. FEA’s hotel revenues were the only revenues reported for the list, according to Finnegan, making the overall ranking even more surprising. “This was our first time participating in the Giants 300 program,” he said. “We are fans of both the magazine and the list, and grateful to be a part of it this year.”

FEA Consulting Engineers is one of the country’s top hotel engineering firms with clients including the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, The Cromwell in Las Vegas, Downtown Grand in Las Vegas, Angel of The Winds in Washington, MGM Fox Tower at Foxwoods in Connecticut and Hard Rock hotels across the country.

ATTORNEY ELECTED FELLOW OF AMERICAN BAR FOUNDATION

Holland & Hart has announced that attorney Michael Wadley has been elected a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation. The ABF is a global honorary society of attorneys, judges, law faculty and legal scholars whose public and private careers have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the highest principles of the legal profession and to the welfare of their communities. Membership is limited to 1 percent of lawyers licensed to practice in each jurisdiction. Fellows are nominated by their peers and elected by the Board of the American Bar Foundation.

“We congratulate Michael on his election to the Fellows of the American Bar Foundation, a well-deserved achievement,” said Connie Akridge, administrative partner of the firm’s Las Vegas office. “Michael maintains the highest standards of the legal profession and is admired as a dedicated and committed attorney by his clients, peers and community.”

Wadley represents construction companies and owners in project development and complex litigation. He works with clients on public-private partnerships, commercial, residential, gaming, stadium and transportation projects large or small. His practice also includes representing contractors before the Nevada State Contractor’s Board and helping contractors navigate through Nevada’s complex contractor licensing regulatory requirements. In addition, he is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) accredited, allowing him to understand and develop solutions to overcome the hurdles clients face in the green-building design and construction processes.

BHHS NEVADA PROPERTIES MAKES INC. 5000 HALL OF FAME

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has been recognized in the Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame for being one of America’s fastest-growing companies for the fifth time this year. The firm, which has been operating since 1979, received the honor in the 37th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, announced this week.

Americana Holdings is the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. The company is owned by CEO Mark Stark and operates in Nevada, Arizona and California with 2,800 real estate sales executives in 28 offices throughout the three states. It completed $4.85 billion in real estate sales in 2017, a 31 percent increase over its previous record of $3.7 billion in 2016. In the previous year alone, it opened four new offices and welcomed more than 550 additional real estate sales executives.

“Our firm is one of the oldest and most respected real estate firms in Nevada,” said Stark, CEO. “It is especially remarkable for a firm with such deep roots to be recognized five times as one of America’s fastest-growing companies. It demonstrates our true passion for our work and dedication to helping our nearly 3,000 real estate sales executives build profitable and sustainable businesses.”

Started in 1982, the Inc. 5000 list features the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved a record-breaking three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is one of 39 Nevada-based companies on the list, with a 61 percent growth during the three-year reporting period. It is one of only two Nevada companies to be listed five times or more and had the third highest revenues of Nevada honorees.

“As the only Nevada real estate firm to be recognized in the Inc 5000 Hall of Fame, we look forward to continued growth and development in the future,” said Gordon Miles, president and COO. “We attribute a great amount of our success to our leadership and coaching as well as encouraging our real estate sales executives to engage with new technology, advanced marketing platforms online tools that are exclusive to our firm.”

LOCAL ATTORNEYS RECEIVE LAWYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Several Las Vegas law firms congratulated its attorneys for being included in the 2019 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Best Lawyers has published its list for over three decades. Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in good standing and currently practicing.

• Holland & Hart reported eight of its Las Vegas attorneys were included in the list.

— Gian A. Brown: mergers and acquisitions law

— Robert J. Cassity: litigation, banking and finance

— Lars K. Evensen: bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law; construction law; litigation – bankruptcy; litigation – construction; real estate law

— Edward M. Garcia: government relations practice; land use and zoning law

— Gregory S. Gilbert: construction law; real estate law

— Bryce K. Kunimoto: commercial litigation; litigation – banking and finance

— J. Stephen Peek: bet-the-company litigation; commercial litigation

— Patrick J. Reilly: commercial litigation

• Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie announced its Las Vegas attorneys on the list:

— Michael J. McCue – copyright law

— Daniel F. Polsenberg – appellate practice

— Dan R. Waite – litigation – banking and finance

• Four Bailey Kennedy attorneys were on the list:

— Managing Partner John R. Bailey: commercial litigation, health care law and litigation – health care

— Partner Dennis L. Kennedy: appellate practice, bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, ethics and professional responsibility law, health care law and real estate law.

— Partner Joshua M. Dickey: appellate practice

— Mark H. Goldstein: real estate law

Solomon Dwiggins & Freer had three on the list:

— Managing partner Mark A. Solomon: trusts and estates litigation.

— Managing partner Dana A. Dwiggins: trusts and estates litigation

— Partner Alan D. Freer: trusts and estates litigation

• Five Pisanelli Bice attorneys receive the honor:

— Founding partner James J. Pisanelli: bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, construction law, construction litigation and real estate litigation.

— Founding partner Todd L. Bice: commercial litigation, appellate practice, first amendment litigation, land use and zoning litigation and mergers and acquisitions litigation.

— Managing partner Debra Spinelli: commercial and construction litigation

— Barry Langberg: commercial litigation

— Magali Mercera: commercial litigation

• Naylor & Braster Attorneys at Law has announced its founder is on the list:

— Founder and managing partner John Naylor: commercial litigation