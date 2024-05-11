77°F
Adair at Cadence to hold grand opening Saturday

Adair at Cadence by Woodside homes will hold a grand opening May 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The ...
Adair at Cadence by Woodside homes will hold a grand opening May 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature tours of the new homes, refreshments and a gift card giveaway. (Woodside Homes)
The two-story Emery starts in the upper $500,000s and measures 2,935 square feet. (Woodside Homes)
May 10, 2024 - 5:39 pm
 

Woodside Homes’ new Adair neighborhood at Cadence offers flexible, creatively designed homes for ever-evolving lifestyles. These expansive, two-story homes start in the upper $500,000s and range from 2,769 square feet to 3,032 square feet.

Adair, located at Galleria Drive and Black Palace, is hosting its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature tours of the new homes, refreshments and a gift card giveaway.

Adair’s two-story Nolan plan starts in the upper $500,000s, offering between 2,769 square feet and 3,032 square feet and boasting up to six bedrooms, five baths and a three-car garage.

Flexibility and versatility are the underlying themes here, making the Nolan ideal for creating the perfect personalized home.

The Marlowe starts in the upper $500,000s and spans 2,829 square feet of living space. A thoughtful blend of comfort and modernity, this two-story home features up to six bedrooms and four baths. Additional highlights include a spacious dining room and kitchen that flow seamlessly into an expansive great room.

The stunning, two-story Emery starts in the upper $500,000s and offers endless charm across its 2,935 square feet of living space.

This home features between four and five bedrooms, up to 4½ baths and a three-car garage. The perfect blend of comfort and style, the Emery encourages both relaxing evenings and entertaining year-round.

Alongside this collection and other Woodside Homes offerings, additional options are available from fellow Cadence builders including Richmond American Homes, Toll Brothers, Lennar, StoryBook Homes, Harmony Homes, D.R. Horton, and Century Communities.

Rental options by AMH and A.G. Spanos Co. are also available at Cadence. The Wolff Co. began leasing its multifamily development, Adler, this month.

Celebrating its milestone 10th year, Cadence entered 2024 ranked one of the Top 10 bestselling master-planned communities nationwide by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

From its inaugural “lights on” event in 2014 to closing its 1,000th home in 2018 and consistently being one of the most sought-after communities in the U.S., Cadence boasts nearly a dozen builders, totaling more than a hundred unique models and floor plans.

Citrine Sky Park, which features play structures, volleyball courts, and a bounce pad, made its debut this year, and Blooming Cactus Park is scheduled to open in late summer. Also set to debut this year is the ER at Cadence, a freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital.

The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is all set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk and EOS Fitness.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence.

Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

Cadence is home to the Cadence Animal Hospital and the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

Summerlin's first homebuilder, Woodside Homes, opened the community’s very first neighborhood ...
Woodside showcases Vireo in Summerlin
Woodside Homes, the first homebuilder in the Summerlin master-planned community, which opened the community’s very first neighborhood in 1991, today, offers Vireo in the district of Kestrel Commons.

Harmony Homes Prices for the new Quail Crossings town homes by Harmony Homes at Cadence start i ...
Harmony Homes to open Quail Crossings in Cadence
Harmony Homes’ Quail Crossings at Cadence blends luxury and modernity within each of its brand-new two-story town homes, which start in the upper $300,000s and range from 1,270 square feet to 1,711 square feet.

Downtown Summerlin Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin announces the 11th annu ...
Downtown Summerlin presents Fit4Mom event
Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the 11th annual Fit4Mom event May 11, a celebration of fitness, fun and socialization — just for moms.

The second annual Lei Day parade returns to Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, May 1 with pre-fes ...
Lei Day Parade returns to Downtown Summerlin
Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, has announced the return of its second annual Lei Day parade on May 1 in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Summerlin 2023 Art Festival
Downtown Summerlin to host Paiute Spring Festival April 27
In collaboration with local partner Nuwu Art, Howard Hughes, developer of the Summerlin master-planned community, will host Las Vegas Valley’s first-ever Paiute Spring Festival at Downtown Summerlin April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nuwu Art is led by artist and activist Fawn Douglas, whose work focuses on art, culture, education, social justice and Indigenous sovereignty.

Summerlin Downtown Summerlin will host the Giant Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our ...
Celebrate Earth Day weekend at Downtown Summerlin
Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic urban center of the Summerlin master-planned community, will host two events Earth Day weekend to formally mark the occasion, while promoting overall wellness.

Richmond American Homes The Allegro neighborhood includes the Oleander, which offers homes with ...
Cadence offers quick move-in options
Looking to be in your dream home in as little as 30 to 60 days? With Cadence’s quick move-in choices, you’ll spend less time dreaming of a new home and more time loving your new space.

Trilogy Sunstone The age-qualified community of Trilogy Sunstone in northwest portion of the La ...
Trilogy Sunstone to debut new home models
The community of Trilogy Sunstone in northwest portion of the Las Vegas Valley just introduced three new model homes from the limited-series Modern Collection.

Taylor Morrison Summerlin's Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison has only a few homes remaining. L ...
Crested Canyon in Summerlin nears sell-out
Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison, a single-family home neighborhood, is nearing sell-out with only a few homes remaining. Located in the Kestrel district of Summerlin West, just west of the 215 and Lake Mead Drive and south of the village of Reverence, available Crested Canyon homes span 2,242 square feet, priced from the mid-$700,000s.

Harmony Homes to open Quail Crossings in Cadence
Cadence offers quick move-in options
Trilogy Sunstone offers quick move-in ready homes
Woodside showcases Vireo in Summerlin
Celebrate Earth Day weekend at Downtown Summerlin
Lei Day Parade returns to Downtown Summerlin