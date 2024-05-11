Adair at Cadence to hold grand opening Saturday

Located at Galleria Drive and Black Palace, Adair is hosting its grand opening May 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature tours of the new homes, refreshments and a gift card giveaway.

Woodside Homes’ new Adair neighborhood at Cadence offers flexible, creatively designed homes for ever-evolving lifestyles. These expansive, two-story homes start in the upper $500,000s and range from 2,769 square feet to 3,032 square feet.

Adair, located at Galleria Drive and Black Palace, is hosting its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature tours of the new homes, refreshments and a gift card giveaway.

Adair’s two-story Nolan plan starts in the upper $500,000s, offering between 2,769 square feet and 3,032 square feet and boasting up to six bedrooms, five baths and a three-car garage.

Flexibility and versatility are the underlying themes here, making the Nolan ideal for creating the perfect personalized home.

The Marlowe starts in the upper $500,000s and spans 2,829 square feet of living space. A thoughtful blend of comfort and modernity, this two-story home features up to six bedrooms and four baths. Additional highlights include a spacious dining room and kitchen that flow seamlessly into an expansive great room.

The stunning, two-story Emery starts in the upper $500,000s and offers endless charm across its 2,935 square feet of living space.

This home features between four and five bedrooms, up to 4½ baths and a three-car garage. The perfect blend of comfort and style, the Emery encourages both relaxing evenings and entertaining year-round.

Alongside this collection and other Woodside Homes offerings, additional options are available from fellow Cadence builders including Richmond American Homes, Toll Brothers, Lennar, StoryBook Homes, Harmony Homes, D.R. Horton, and Century Communities.

Rental options by AMH and A.G. Spanos Co. are also available at Cadence. The Wolff Co. began leasing its multifamily development, Adler, this month.

Celebrating its milestone 10th year, Cadence entered 2024 ranked one of the Top 10 bestselling master-planned communities nationwide by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

From its inaugural “lights on” event in 2014 to closing its 1,000th home in 2018 and consistently being one of the most sought-after communities in the U.S., Cadence boasts nearly a dozen builders, totaling more than a hundred unique models and floor plans.

Citrine Sky Park, which features play structures, volleyball courts, and a bounce pad, made its debut this year, and Blooming Cactus Park is scheduled to open in late summer. Also set to debut this year is the ER at Cadence, a freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital.

The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is all set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk and EOS Fitness.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence.

Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

Cadence is home to the Cadence Animal Hospital and the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.