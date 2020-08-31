American Homes 4 Rent opens new community

American Homes 4 Rent has opened its Cactus Cliff community. The company builds single-family rental home communities. Cactus Cliff is AH4R’s 54th new rental home community, and its second in the Las Vegas market as it builds upon the success of its nearby Big Buffalo.

American Homes 4 Rent has opened its Cactus Cliff community. The company builds single-family rental home communities. Cactus Cliff is the company’s 54th new rental home community, and its second in the Las Vegas market as it builds upon the success of its nearby Big Buffalo.

“Nearly a decade ago, American Homes 4 Rent purchased its first homes in Las Vegas with the goal of providing prospective residents with a new rental housing option. It is also the market where we launched our leading property management platform that enables us to provide superior customer service to our residents,” said Zack Johnson, executive vice president of acquisitions and development for AH4R. “Today, we are proud to deliver our latest rental home community, Cactus Cliff, to this city where we have such a strong history and presence.”

Cactus Cliff adds 35 homes built, owned and operated by AH4R to its existing more than 1,000-unit portfolio in the Las Vegas market.

“AH4R is revolutionizing the industry as the nation’s leading builder of purpose-built single-family rental communities,” said Robert Broad, senior vice president of development for AH4R. “Cactus Cliff brings today’s rental shoppers an innovative, new-home community with high-quality features and large, pet-friendly yards.”

The homes at Cactus Cliff feature upscale finishes that residents appreciate, along with the benefits of desert landscaping, pet-friendly yards and a neighborhood playground. All homes are designed with open concept floor plans, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, elegant bathrooms, quality fixtures, central heating and air conditioning, and two-car garages.

Cactus Cliff features three and four-bedroom homes ranging in size from approximately 1,800 square feet to 2,200 square feet.

Pricing starts from the $1,700s per month. The well-located neighborhood provides residents with quick access to local job centers, dining, shopping and entertainment.

Prospective residents are encouraged to use AH4R’s innovative Let Yourself In technology to tour available homes at their convenience and then manage their rental experience online at ah4r.com.

Visit the company at www.ah4rc.com/cactuscliff or call 702-780-6879 to learn more about floor plans, pricing and availability.

American Homes 4 Rent is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction.

The Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, is focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

As of June 30, the company owned 53,000 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states. In addition to Cactus Cliff, American Homes 4 Rent owns more than 1,000 homes in the Las Vegas area, including the community of Big Buffalo.