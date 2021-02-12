70°F
American West to open Wesley Park Feb. 13

February 12, 2021 - 1:21 pm
 
The two-story Barnett plan features a first-level owner’s suite and game room as standard, as well as an optional second suite upstairs, in lieu of the standard second and third bedroom/bath configuration, all in 2030+ square feet of living space. (American West Homes)

Award-winning American West Homes is pleased to announce today’s Model Grand Opening of Wesley Park, located in the desirable Highlands Ranch area in the Southwest Valley. This all new community offers five, flexible, two- and three-story floor plans ranging from 2,025 to 2,990+ square feet with two to five bedrooms, and two to 3½ baths. Pricing begins in the mid-$300,000s.

This new community offers stylish, modern homes with a high degree of affordability. Homebuyers will enjoy spacious floor plans that provide amazingly flexible and versatile living areas. Spread out, relax and entertain across a variety of spaces, including open kitchens, gathering rooms, owner’s suites, offices and extra bedrooms or game rooms. Smart Home technology utilizes the latest in modern innovations and connectivity. All of this, in homes that can adapt and change over time with a growing family.

The thoughtfully designed homes of Wesley Park provide homebuyers with a diverse selection of plan configurations, featuring large gathering spaces, covered balconies and spacious backyards. With an eye toward versatility the two-story, 2,030+ square foot Barnett plan features a first-level owner’s suite and game room as standard, as well as an optional second suite upstairs, in lieu of the standard second and third bedroom/bath configuration. The 2,704+ square foot Halton Peak plan features a spacious third-level game room, or optional game room plus fourth bedroom, or for larger families, an option for a fourth and fifth bedroom with bath, in lieu of the game room. All plans offer comfortable owner’s suites with ample walk-in closets, contemporary kitchens with islands and cafe space, plus ample storage throughout.

Wesley Park is conveniently located just south of Blue Diamond Road in Southwest Las Vegas — a flourishing location and one of the fastest-growing areas in the Las Vegas Valley.

Proximity to the 215 Beltway means that homeowners won’t have to decide between a good commute and a great neighborhood. Within 10 miles of Wesley Park, residents can reach McCarran International Airport, the Las Vegas Strip, and a variety of shopping destinations offering brand name and specialty grocers, and convenient multi-store centers offering dining opportunities, banking, services, and more.

Within 20 miles of Wesley Park, The Shops at Summerlin® boasts more than 125 shops and restaurants in an open-air environment, and recreation lovers will appreciate the many area public and private golf courses, the nearby, 27-acre Wet’n’Wild water park and Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool, and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, known for its stunning beauty, 13-mile scenic loop, and extensive trail system.

About American West Homes

American West Homes has received over 200 national and local awards for innovative design and quality construction, including Award for Construction Excellence and Gold Nugget Award, having built more than 18,000 homes in great Las Vegas locations with the goal of improving the quality of life for the people who call them home.

The company’s commitment to quality has won the confidence of thousands of homeowners who have chosen an American West home, building peace of mind by maintaining high standards in home construction and customer service.

American West’s signature Build Quality Experience ensures communication and attention to detail at every step. And it’s all backed by a dedicated Customer Care team and a 10-year, fully-transferable warranty that covers the structural integrity of the home, five years of coverage for various types of water infiltration and interior leaks, two years covering the workability of plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and other mechanical systems, and a full year covering materials and workmanship.

American West follows a process that meets high standards of quality and attention to detail, and is firmly committed to quality control measures that are consistently refined with feedback from our customers.

Wesley Park is now welcoming walk-in customers, and virtual appointments are available as well. For directions or more information, visit AmericanWestHomes/WesleyPark. Or, call (702) 751-3304 to schedule a private one-on-one tour. Details of the American West homebuying experience, as well as information on all of the Las Vegas-area new home communities can be found at AmericanWestHomes.com.

