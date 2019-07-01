90°F
Americana Holdings expands California presence

July 1, 2019 - 9:01 am
 

This week Americana Holdings, the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise, worked with three other Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise members to acquire Tarbell, Realtors, which operated 20 offices in Southern California.

Americana Holdings now has more than 3,000 real estate sales executives in Nevada, Arizona and California. It acquired 11 Tarbell, Realtors offices in the merger, in Orange County and desert communities in and around Palm Springs. Tarbell is one of California’s most respected family-owned real estate firms with $1.1 billion in sales last year.

Mark Stark, CEO of Americana Holdings, said Tarbell’s reputation for culture made it an ideal fit for his company.

“Culture is everything,” he said. “To find a company with the same thought process, and has treated their people in such a positive and supportive manner is key. It’s unusual to find two organizations so committed to their people and to sustaining a quality culture. We’re a great match. We look forward to sharing all our support in helping these professionals further grow their businesses and provide even more value and service to their clients.”

“We’re excited to have found a real estate network that shares the same passion for the business that my family has had for generations,” said Ron Tarbell, CEO of Tarbell, Realtors. “Our company’s standards of integrity, professionalism and service to the communities we serve are perfectly aligned with those of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand.”

Tarbell, Realtors offices that have joined Americana Holdings’ Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties are in Anaheim Hills, Lake Elsinore, La Quinta, Murrieta (French Valley and Menifee), Oasis Country Club, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Temecula, Upland and Yorba Linda. Tarbell’s remaining offices were acquired by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchises based in San Diego, Redlands and Cerritos.

“This merger continues the expansion of our California market presence, which has been a focus for our company,” said Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Americana Holdings. “It continues to enhance our footprint in our Orange County and desert communities, while opening opportunities in new areas in which we weren’t previously represented.”

Miles said all of Americana Holdings offices in Nevada, Arizona and California will benefit from its expansion.

“Our tri-state network is especially beneficial for California’s continued migration to Nevada and Arizona. We offer our clients streamlined service from California into the Nevada and Arizona markets. We are thrilled to continue growing as a dynamic, emerging company that supports both customers and agents by utilizing the latest technology to provide unsurpassed service.”

Americana Holdings operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 30 offices and more than 3,200 real estate sales executives, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. Combined, the companies sold $5.2 billion in real estate in 2018.

Fortune magazine named Berkshire Hathaway the fourth most admired brand in the world for the second consecutive year in 2018. For more information, visit bhhsnv.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with more than ...
Summerlin to host Fourth of July parade
The entire Las Vegas Valley is invited to celebrate Independence Day at the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade in the master-planned community of Summerlin.

Strada 2.0 offers the next generation of the Strada collection by Pardee Homes in Inspirada Sho ...
Pardee updates its designs at Strada 2.0 in Inspirada
Four brand-new floor plans, each with unique indoor/outdoor living features, are now available at Pardee Homes’ innovative Strada 2.0 neighborhood in Henderson’s Inspirada master-planned community.

One Las Vegas features a 24-hour oasis-inspired pool with daybeds, cabanas and spacious spa. (O ...
One Las Vegas welcomes summer
In the famous words of rap artist, Nelly, “it’s getting hot in here!”

This 4,128-square-foot home is on the market for $1.2 million. (Tonya Harvey Real Estate Millions)
Mount Charleston retreat has the views — VIDEO
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

Louis Castle, a Las Vegas video game designer, and his family have spent two decades escaping to their A-frame chalet with panoramic views of the Spring Mountains, spacious decks, fireplace and a wraparound bar in the great room.

The Juhl in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, March 24, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Jour ...
Juhl announces new Artist in Residence, Okeeba Jubalo
Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas and known for its flexible floor plans and industrial chic design aesthetic, has announced its next featured artist of its Artist in Residence program, now in its sixth installment. Atlanta-based community leader, painter and entrepreneur Okeeba Jubalo, will live and work at Juhl in downtown Las Vegas from June 29-Aug. 6.

Pardee Homes Justin Zaricki, left, and Freddy Gonzales in the newly remodeled kitchen at Living ...
Pardee leads renovation of Living Grace Home in Henderson
This past spring, Pardee Homes helped make a long overdue update a reality for Living Grace Home, a safe haven for homeless young women who are expectant and new mothers.

Residents of Summerlin enjoy year-round cooler temperatures and a greater variety of naturally ...
Summerlin is cooler, literally
It’s a fact. The temperature in Summerlin is cooler than most other parts of the valley. That, according to Todd Lericos, meteorologist in charge for the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Las Vegas, on average, the temperature drops 3.57 degrees for every 1,000-foot increase in elevation. Because the elevation of Summerlin is about 3,500 feet above sea level — with areas of the community topping out at more than 4,400 feet — the community enjoys cooler temperatures year-round as compared to other parts of the valley, particularly the east side, where the elevation averages between 1,500 feet and 2,000 feet above sea level.

Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers is a Summerlin community featuring a variety of home designs, luxur ...
Toll Brothers’ Mesa Ridge offers luxury features
Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers is a master-planned community featuring a variety of home designs, luxury appointments and resort-style amenities.

Carina Pointe is the only single-story community in Valley Vista, a new master-planned communit ...
D.R. Horton opens new community in North Las Vegas
You know that feeling you get looking up at the night sky and believing anything is possible? That’s the feeling at Valley Vista. Wide open. Brand new.