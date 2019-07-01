Americana Holdings expands California presence

This week Americana Holdings, the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise, worked with three other Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise members to acquire Tarbell, Realtors, which operated 20 offices in Southern California.

Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Americana Holdings

Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Americana Holdings

Mark Stark, CEO of Americana Holdings

This week Americana Holdings, the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise, worked with three other Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise members to acquire Tarbell, Realtors, which operated 20 offices in Southern California.

Americana Holdings now has more than 3,000 real estate sales executives in Nevada, Arizona and California. It acquired 11 Tarbell, Realtors offices in the merger, in Orange County and desert communities in and around Palm Springs. Tarbell is one of California’s most respected family-owned real estate firms with $1.1 billion in sales last year.

Mark Stark, CEO of Americana Holdings, said Tarbell’s reputation for culture made it an ideal fit for his company.

“Culture is everything,” he said. “To find a company with the same thought process, and has treated their people in such a positive and supportive manner is key. It’s unusual to find two organizations so committed to their people and to sustaining a quality culture. We’re a great match. We look forward to sharing all our support in helping these professionals further grow their businesses and provide even more value and service to their clients.”

“We’re excited to have found a real estate network that shares the same passion for the business that my family has had for generations,” said Ron Tarbell, CEO of Tarbell, Realtors. “Our company’s standards of integrity, professionalism and service to the communities we serve are perfectly aligned with those of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand.”

Tarbell, Realtors offices that have joined Americana Holdings’ Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties are in Anaheim Hills, Lake Elsinore, La Quinta, Murrieta (French Valley and Menifee), Oasis Country Club, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Temecula, Upland and Yorba Linda. Tarbell’s remaining offices were acquired by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchises based in San Diego, Redlands and Cerritos.

“This merger continues the expansion of our California market presence, which has been a focus for our company,” said Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Americana Holdings. “It continues to enhance our footprint in our Orange County and desert communities, while opening opportunities in new areas in which we weren’t previously represented.”

Miles said all of Americana Holdings offices in Nevada, Arizona and California will benefit from its expansion.

“Our tri-state network is especially beneficial for California’s continued migration to Nevada and Arizona. We offer our clients streamlined service from California into the Nevada and Arizona markets. We are thrilled to continue growing as a dynamic, emerging company that supports both customers and agents by utilizing the latest technology to provide unsurpassed service.”

Americana Holdings operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 30 offices and more than 3,200 real estate sales executives, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. Combined, the companies sold $5.2 billion in real estate in 2018.

Fortune magazine named Berkshire Hathaway the fourth most admired brand in the world for the second consecutive year in 2018. For more information, visit bhhsnv.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.