Americana Holdings opens location in Indian Wells

September 27, 2019 - 4:16 pm
 

Luxury has a new address. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, a leader in Palm Springs, California-area real estate, has opened its first Luxury Collection series of offices in Indian Wells, a top destination for luxury real estate.

“Our Indian Wells office is a boutique environment for both real estate sales professionals that specialize in luxury real estate and their clients who require additional levels of service for their homes,” said Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Americana Holdings, parent company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “It is specially equipped to handle the needs of our high-net-worth clients and the amenities required to sell their homes quickly and for the highest possible price.”

Miles said the company’s second office designated in the Luxury Collection series will be its downtown Palm Springs location.

“There has been unprecedented growth recently in the desert communities, and these offices will offer the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices branding with our additional offerings for luxury homes,” Miles said. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to bring our brand to the beautiful Indian Wells community, which is nationally known for its dedication to a luxury lifestyle.”

Indian Wells is recognized as one of the most exclusive residential communities in the country, offering ultra-luxury homes and architecture that align with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand. The desert oasis of Indian Wells is home to exceptional resorts and spas, world-renowned golf and tennis facilities, gorgeous desert scenery and unparalleled views of the surrounding San Jacinto Mountains and the Santa Rosa Mountain range. The picturesque community features a variety of luxury homes, from traditional to modern architecture, many of which are nestled just steps away from upscale country clubs and golf resorts.

This is Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ first office in Indian Wells and its sixth in the desert communities. The company also operates in La Quinta, Oasis Country Club, Palm Springs and Palm Desert.

Located in Indian Wells Village, the new office is along one of the busiest intersections in the city at the corner of Cook Street and Highway 111. It encompasses 7,000 square feet and offers the opportunity for continued expansion within Indian Wells.

“Indian Wells Village is an ideal location to access a multitude of incredible residential communities throughout the city,” said Mark Stark, CEO of Americana Holdings. “The location will allow our sales executives to meet clients in a more centralized location, which in turn will improve efficiency and ensure they receive the best possible service.”

The office offers more than 6,000 square feet of collaborative space with modern technology capabilities and access to all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices sales and marketing platforms. The dual-design space features custom, private offices and several open spaces to improve overall social interaction.

“This modern design encourages collaboration, with an environment that is not easily achieved in conventional office spaces,” Miles said.

The company will serve homes in a variety of Indian Wells upscale communities.

Belmont Park by Beazer Homes will hold its grand opening Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Beazer ...
Beazer to open Belmont Park in Henderson
Beazer Homes plans to host a grand opening event for Belmont Park, its newest Las Vegas area community Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in Henderson’s southeastern River Mountain neighborhood, Belmont Park will feature 40 single-family homes and a 24,000-square-foot community park with gazebos and a picnic area.

More than 40 local artists will compete for cash prizes in the Chalk Art Competition during Sat ...
Celebrate fall with chalk + cheers at Skye Canyon
Chalk up a good time and celebrate fall at the third annual Chalk + Cheers Sept. 28, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Skye Canyon Park, in the northwest valley on U.S. Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. Sip margaritas and craft beers, eat delicious food from popular food trucks, take in local art and enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities at this all-ages event.

Downtown Summerlin will debut Parade of Mischief Oct. 4. (Downtown Summerlin)
Downtown Summerlin debuts Halloween Parade of Mischief
This October, Downtown Summerlin in the master-planned community of Summerlin offers a full calendar of seasonal fun for the entire family, beginning with a new Halloween parade: Parade of Mischief, sponsored by Spirit Halloween.

Pardee Home's SmartBuy Campaign features move-in-ready homes, including the Corterra Plan One i ...
Pardee’s SmartBuy Campaign offers move-in-ready homes
From now until mid-November, Pardee Homes is offering a limited number of move-in-ready homes at premier Pardee neighborhoods with prices starting in the low $300,000.

The 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open returns to TPC Summerlin Sept. 30-Oct. 6. (TPC Su ...
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open returns to Summerlin TPC
As the home of an impressive collection of 10 public and private golf courses, including Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club courses, Summerlin has long been known as a golfer’s paradise. For the 27th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open unfolds Sept. 30-Oct. 6 at TPC Summerlin.

Rancho Crossing, by Beazer Homes, will hold a grand opening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pri ...
Beazer to host grand opening for Rancho Crossing in northwest
Beazer Homes plans to host the grand opening of Rancho Crossing, its newest Las Vegas community, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the grand opening, guests are invited to tour Rancho Crossing’s model park, showcasing three popular model homes — the Sequoia, Mesquite and Valencia plans.

The symphony will perform on the the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club's outdoor patio at 6:30 p.m. (L ...
Sunset Symphony sets stage at Lake Las Vegas
Lake Las Vegas Resort kicks off the fall season with its annual Sunset Symphony celebration Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. at Lake Las Vegas Sports Club. The community gathering features a local artist showcase and performance by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra. Both events are presented by Genesis of Henderson, and are free and open to the public.

Nevada Realtors The custom RALI Cares trailer includes a full-size replica of a teen’s bedro ...
Nevada Realtors to host state conference Sept. 26-27
The statewide Nevada Realtors association is hosting its annual State Conference and Xplode Las Vegas educational event for its members at the M Resort Spa Casino on Sept. 26-27.

A grand opening celebration will be held for Pardee Home's new Midnight Ridge community in Hend ...
Pardee to hold grand opening for Midnight Ridge
Pardee Homes is celebrating the grand opening Saturday of Midnight Ridge in the heart of Henderson. Events will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include model home tours; tasty treats from Street Freeze ice cream and Sprinkles cupcakes; cool giveaways and fanciful Balloons with a Twist. For more information, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-604-9684.

Shelbourne Estates is a new neighborhood in southern Las Vegas. Home prices start at $569,990. ...
Summit presents Shelbourne Estates
Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital announce Shelbourne Estates, a new community offering single-family detached homes starting at $569,990 in south Las Vegas. Almost immediately upon opening, four of the 12 units have been sold, leaving eight available.