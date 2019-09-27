Americana Holdings opens location in Indian Wells

Luxury has a new address. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, a leader in Palm Springs area real estate, has opened its first Luxury Collection series of offices in Indian Wells, a top destination for luxury real estate.

Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Americana Holdings.

Gordon Miles

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has opened its first Luxury Collection office in Indian Wells. (Americana Holdings)

“Our Indian Wells office is a boutique environment for both real estate sales professionals that specialize in luxury real estate and their clients who require additional levels of service for their homes,” said Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Americana Holdings, parent company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “It is specially equipped to handle the needs of our high-net-worth clients and the amenities required to sell their homes quickly and for the highest possible price.”

Miles said the company’s second office designated in the Luxury Collection series will be its downtown Palm Springs location.

“There has been unprecedented growth recently in the desert communities, and these offices will offer the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices branding with our additional offerings for luxury homes,” Miles said. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to bring our brand to the beautiful Indian Wells community, which is nationally known for its dedication to a luxury lifestyle.”

Indian Wells is recognized as one of the most exclusive residential communities in the country, offering ultra-luxury homes and architecture that align with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand. The desert oasis of Indian Wells is home to exceptional resorts and spas, world-renowned golf and tennis facilities, gorgeous desert scenery and unparalleled views of the surrounding San Jacinto Mountains and the Santa Rosa Mountain range. The picturesque community features a variety of luxury homes, from traditional to modern architecture, many of which are nestled just steps away from upscale country clubs and golf resorts.

This is Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ first office in Indian Wells and its sixth in the desert communities. The company also operates in La Quinta, Oasis Country Club, Palm Springs and Palm Desert.

Located in Indian Wells Village, the new office is along one of the busiest intersections in the city at the corner of Cook Street and Highway 111. It encompasses 7,000 square feet and offers the opportunity for continued expansion within Indian Wells.

“Indian Wells Village is an ideal location to access a multitude of incredible residential communities throughout the city,” said Mark Stark, CEO of Americana Holdings. “The location will allow our sales executives to meet clients in a more centralized location, which in turn will improve efficiency and ensure they receive the best possible service.”

The office offers more than 6,000 square feet of collaborative space with modern technology capabilities and access to all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices sales and marketing platforms. The dual-design space features custom, private offices and several open spaces to improve overall social interaction.

“This modern design encourages collaboration, with an environment that is not easily achieved in conventional office spaces,” Miles said.

The company will serve homes in a variety of Indian Wells upscale communities.