Anthem Country Club home caters to family-friendly lifestyle

May 1, 2020 - 4:03 pm
 

For Marisa and JT Wise, living in Anthem Country Club is not just about enjoying their spectacular single-story home with stunning mountain views. They’ve built a roster of cherished memories through family gatherings, birthday celebrations and community camaraderie.

“My whole family lives in Anthem,” said Marisa Wise, a Las Vegas native. “When I saw this home, I fell in love with the floor plan instantly. The master bedroom is in a separate area from the other bedrooms, and it has a place for a playroom.”

The 4,300-square-foot home at 21 Chenal Pass is listed for sale at $1,475,000 through Darin Marques of Huntington &Ellis. It resides on a cul-de-sac, features six bedrooms and six baths and includes a private casita.

“We turned the casita into a man cave for my husband,” said Wise, who remodeled the home before her family moved into it in March 2018. “The man cave is a great place to relax and hang out.”

The goal of the remodel, according to Wise, was to design something that would still be relevant in five years.

“I didn’t want to do anything too trendy and then later decide I would have to change things,” she said. “I wanted the home to have longevity, and I think I accomplished that.”

In fact, the eye-catching home landed a spot on a national TV show that spotlights remodeled homes, according to Marques.

Wise converted the home to showcase a warm and modern décor aesthetic. The open floor plan allows for a light and airy feel without congestion or clutter.

French doors were added in the master bedroom, which open to a covered patio. A neutral gray paint adorns the walls, which complements the medium-tone, luxury, vinyl-plank flooring found throughout the house.

“The flooring is amazing if you have kids or dogs,” said Wise, who has two children, ages 1 and 4.

The kitchen, where the family spends a lot of time, is equipped with KitchenAid appliances. A large island resides in the center of the kitchen and features porcelain countertops, while the bathroom countertops are quartz. A breakfast nook with a built-in bench is a quaint spot where the family enjoys morning meals and midday snacks.

For entertaining, a large bar area with a wine cooler resides off of the living room and is situated up against the backyard. The backyard features a covered porch, barbecue pit, pool and spa and two large grass areas.

“The bar area is very convenient for entertaining,” said Wise, who said they enjoy hosting parties and family get-togethers in the home. “One of our most memorable occasions was celebrating our son’s first birthday party here.”

Another spot ideally suited for spending quality time together is in the home’s enclosed courtyard, an outdoor extension of the living space. The courtyard, which features a fire pit, is visible from most rooms in the home and is accessible through the front door.

“It almost provides an extra layer of security because when you first enter the house, you enter through a door that takes you to the courtyard, which then leads to the main door of the home,” she said.

Just outside the home, Wise said they take advantage of the walking trails around Anthem, as well as the community’s clubhouse. The clubhouse features different levels of membership and offers a fitness center, tennis, golf and dining.

“The gym is amazing, and there’s a great tennis program,” she said. “We walk the Anthem loop every day and see other people walking with their dogs. Everyone is so friendly, and my kids enjoy seeing the different kinds of dogs. Plus, Anthem Country Club is a guard-gated community, so we feel safe.”

According to Marques, the family-friendly atmosphere within Anthem is very appealing to a large demographic of homebuyers.

“The Anthem Country Club community in Henderson has a very neighborly feel to it, and there’s something very enticing about living in a neighborhood where people smile and say hello to each other,” Marques said. “It’s not too often you find a fully remodeled home at this price point in such a highly desirable location.”

For more information about this home, contact Darin Marques (BS.0145227) with the Darin Marques Group/Huntington &Ellis, a real estate agency, at 702-485-7755.

How the real estate industry is transforming in the Age of Coronavirus
If you know any one of the thousands of Nevadans working in the real estate industry, they are likely in a much better mood this week. From Realtors and their teams to title companies, mortgage lenders and escrow services, they are both learning how to operate in a completely new business environment, and preparing for the new business they hope to earn once the government shutdown is lifted.

CARES Act update for contractors and developers
On April 24, President (Donald) Trump signed into law significant changes to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, commonly known as the CARES Act. The act originally included $349 billion for small business loans to employers with fewer than 500 employees. These loans were part of the Paycheck Protection Program or PPP. Individual businesses can borrow up to $10 million to cover the costs of payroll and some rent and utility expenses through June 30. The loans do not require personal guaranties, and may be forgiven, meaning the principal amount may not have to be paid back under certain circumstances.

KB Home to open Camden in southwest valley
KB Home has announced that Camden, a new gated community situated in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas, is now open for sales. The new-home community offers a distinguished collection of one- and two-story home designs that can be personalized to reflect each buyer's lifestyle and budget.

Summerlin offers homes ready for move-in
Summerlin currently offers more than 160 floor plans in 33 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are more than 40 new homes, including several upgraded model homes, available for immediate move-in.

High-rise developer says Vegas real estate has long-term value
Despite the cancellation of two closings on condo sales related to the COVID-19 crisis at a Las Vegas high-rise condo tower, the month of March and early April signaled a glimmer of hope for Las Vegas real estate. From March 1-April 10, 10 sales totaling more than $3.5 million were closed and seven condos totaling more than $2.6 million in sales went under contract at Juhl in downtown Las Vegas and One Las Vegas on South Las Vegas Boulevard. Both communities are part of a portfolio of condominiums acquired by KRE Capital LLC in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners in 2013 as DK Las Vegas.

Be the leader in real estate to your community during this pandemic
In times of uncertainty, the person who brings the most clarity adds the most value. I know you're probably getting a lot of questions about the coronavirus. So, what I want to do, today, is share some talking points that you can use with your clients. This will help you be the calm in the storm.

Summerlin builders show off model home offices
The trend to work from home is on the upswing in a big way. Even before the COVID-19 crisis, as many as 25 million Americans were calling home "the office" for at least one day a week. Thanks to self-employment and flexible work schedules and options, the home office has emerged as one of the most important amenities for homebuyers. In the master-planned community of Summerlin, which offers more than 160 unique floor plans, finding a home with a built-in home office or ample space for an at-home office is easy.

Pardee to open Capri in Inspirada by private, virtual appointments
Pardee Homes is unveiling Capri, its newest neighborhood within Inspirada, on Saturday by private and virtual appointment. Located off Bicentennial Parkway, Capri is a vibrant town home community featuring four distinct modern two-story floor plans with private backyards.

Mortgage forbearance terms vary depending on lender
The phrase "forbearance" has been mentioned a lot lately due to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which was passed by the federal government without much explanation of how it works.