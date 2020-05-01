Anthem Country Club home caters to family-friendly lifestyle

For Marisa and JT Wise, living in Anthem Country Club is not just about enjoying their spectacular single-story home with stunning mountain views. They’ve built a roster of cherished memories through family gatherings, birthday celebrations and community camaraderie.

This Anthem Country Club home has listed for $1,475,000. (Huntington & Ellis)

The patio. (Huntington & Ellis)

The entrance. (Huntington & Ellis)

The home at 21 Chenal Pass measures 4,300. (Huntington & Ellis)

The living area. (Huntington & Ellis)

A neutral gray paint adorns the walls. (Huntington & Ellis)

The medium-tone, luxury, vinyl-plank flooring is throughout the house. (Huntington & Ellis)

The family. (Huntington & Ellis)

The living room. (Huntington & Ellis)

The home has six bedrooms and six baths. (Huntington & Ellis)

Huntington & Ellis The kitchen features KitchenAid appliances, a large center island and porcelain countertops.

The kitchen. (Huntington & Ellis)

Huntington & Ellis The upgraded kitchen has a large center island with seating.

A breakfast nook is off the kitchen. (Huntington & Ellis)

The master bedroom. (Huntington & Ellis)

The master bath. (Huntington & Ellis)

The master bedroom. (Huntington & Ellis)

The den. (Huntington & Ellis)

One of six bedrooms. (Huntington & Ellis)

The home has six bedrooms. (Huntington & Ellis)

One of six bedrooms. (Huntington & Ellis)

One of six baths. (Huntington & Ellis)

The courtyard leads to a casita. (Huntington & Ellis)

The casita. (Huntington & Ellis)

The backyard has an outdoor kitchen. (Huntington & Ellis)

The pool and spa. (Huntington & Ellis)

The patio. (Huntington & Ellis)

The backyard. (Huntington & Ellis)

The Anthem Country Club home has a pool, spa and patio in the backyard. (Huntington & Ellis)

The pool area. (Huntington & Ellis)

The view of the Strip from Anthem Country Club. (Huntington & Ellis)

Anthem Country Club pool. (Huntington & Ellis)

The fitness center at Anthem Country Club. (Huntington & Ellis)

Anthem Country Club has tennis courts. (Huntington & Ellis)

The 4,300-square-foot home at 21 Chenal Pass is listed for sale at $1,475,000. (Huntington & Ellis)

The open floor plan allows for a light and airy feel without congestion or clutter. (Huntington & Ellis)

A large island resides in the center of the kitchen and features porcelain countertops. (Huntington & Ellis)

The kitchen, where the family spends a lot of time, is equipped with KitchenAid appliances. (Huntington & Ellis)

The kitchen has a large center island with seating. (Huntington & Ellis)

A breakfast nook with a built-in bench is a quaint spot. (Huntington & Ellis)

The master bath features a soaking tub and quartz countertops. (Huntington & Ellis)

The Anthem Country Club home has a pool, spa and patio in the backyard. (Huntington & Ellis)

The home at 21 Chenal Pass is in the Anthem Country Club. (Huntington & Ellis)

Anthem Country Club has a pool and other amenities. (Huntington & Ellis)

For Marisa and JT Wise, living in Anthem Country Club is not just about enjoying their spectacular single-story home with stunning mountain views. They’ve built a roster of cherished memories through family gatherings, birthday celebrations and community camaraderie.

“My whole family lives in Anthem,” said Marisa Wise, a Las Vegas native. “When I saw this home, I fell in love with the floor plan instantly. The master bedroom is in a separate area from the other bedrooms, and it has a place for a playroom.”

The 4,300-square-foot home at 21 Chenal Pass is listed for sale at $1,475,000 through Darin Marques of Huntington &Ellis. It resides on a cul-de-sac, features six bedrooms and six baths and includes a private casita.

“We turned the casita into a man cave for my husband,” said Wise, who remodeled the home before her family moved into it in March 2018. “The man cave is a great place to relax and hang out.”

The goal of the remodel, according to Wise, was to design something that would still be relevant in five years.

“I didn’t want to do anything too trendy and then later decide I would have to change things,” she said. “I wanted the home to have longevity, and I think I accomplished that.”

In fact, the eye-catching home landed a spot on a national TV show that spotlights remodeled homes, according to Marques.

Wise converted the home to showcase a warm and modern décor aesthetic. The open floor plan allows for a light and airy feel without congestion or clutter.

French doors were added in the master bedroom, which open to a covered patio. A neutral gray paint adorns the walls, which complements the medium-tone, luxury, vinyl-plank flooring found throughout the house.

“The flooring is amazing if you have kids or dogs,” said Wise, who has two children, ages 1 and 4.

The kitchen, where the family spends a lot of time, is equipped with KitchenAid appliances. A large island resides in the center of the kitchen and features porcelain countertops, while the bathroom countertops are quartz. A breakfast nook with a built-in bench is a quaint spot where the family enjoys morning meals and midday snacks.

For entertaining, a large bar area with a wine cooler resides off of the living room and is situated up against the backyard. The backyard features a covered porch, barbecue pit, pool and spa and two large grass areas.

“The bar area is very convenient for entertaining,” said Wise, who said they enjoy hosting parties and family get-togethers in the home. “One of our most memorable occasions was celebrating our son’s first birthday party here.”

Another spot ideally suited for spending quality time together is in the home’s enclosed courtyard, an outdoor extension of the living space. The courtyard, which features a fire pit, is visible from most rooms in the home and is accessible through the front door.

“It almost provides an extra layer of security because when you first enter the house, you enter through a door that takes you to the courtyard, which then leads to the main door of the home,” she said.

Just outside the home, Wise said they take advantage of the walking trails around Anthem, as well as the community’s clubhouse. The clubhouse features different levels of membership and offers a fitness center, tennis, golf and dining.

“The gym is amazing, and there’s a great tennis program,” she said. “We walk the Anthem loop every day and see other people walking with their dogs. Everyone is so friendly, and my kids enjoy seeing the different kinds of dogs. Plus, Anthem Country Club is a guard-gated community, so we feel safe.”

According to Marques, the family-friendly atmosphere within Anthem is very appealing to a large demographic of homebuyers.

“The Anthem Country Club community in Henderson has a very neighborly feel to it, and there’s something very enticing about living in a neighborhood where people smile and say hello to each other,” Marques said. “It’s not too often you find a fully remodeled home at this price point in such a highly desirable location.”

For more information about this home, contact Darin Marques (BS.0145227) with the Darin Marques Group/Huntington &Ellis, a real estate agency, at 702-485-7755.