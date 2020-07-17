Arizona mountainside homesite sells for $4.1M

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties recently closed the sale of a 4.5-acre residential site in Paradise Valley, one of Arizona’s most sought-after communities. The property at 5801 N. Yucca Road sold for $4.1 million.

All net proceeds of the sale will be distributed to various charities in Arizona and across the country, some which include nonprofits that care for animals and animal shelters.

“The previous owner is a lover of animals, which is why some of the funds will go to benefit animal charities,” said Eric Heil, a sales executive with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and one of the property’s listing agents. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties sales executives, Gregg Hayes and Todd Hoffman, also assisted with the sale.

“This is an incredible gift to animal shelters and nonprofits in Arizona,” said Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties. “As an animal rights activist myself, I’m pleased to see and have our company participate in such an important sale.”

The homesite, which sold for nearly $1 million per acre, is in a luxury community at the base of Camelback Mountain. The Paradise Valley neighborhood is home to several multimillion-dollar estates and expansive lots of roughly 4 to 5 acres, making it one of the most exclusive and private upscale communities in the greater Phoenix area.

“An important aspect of this community is the lot cannot be subdivided, which encourages a lower residential density and privacy unlike anywhere else in the area,” Heil said. “The location is absolutely stunning and the views are breathtaking. With it being at the base of the mountain, you can’t help but feel like you’re in your own piece of paradise.”

Paradise Valley residents enjoy panoramic views of Camelback Mountain and city lights, including downtown Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale. The community is completed with a vast number of mature palm trees throughout and is nearby the exclusive Paradise Valley Country Club, as well as a variety of upscale resorts including the iconic Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort &Spa, Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale and the highly anticipated Ritz-Carlton that is scheduled to open later this year.

