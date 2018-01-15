Army recruiter chooses the high life at Juhl

Charles Orange has enjoyed traveling the globe as an Army recruiter for more than two decades, but last year when he received orders to move to Las Vegas for his career, he wasn’t exactly planning on staying long term. That is, until he discovered Juhl, where he recently fell in love with a spacious studio and the all-encompassing lifestyle that comes with it.

Army recruiter Charles Orange recently planted Las Vegas roots by purchasing a studio condo at Juhl through Veterans Affairs financing. (Mona Shield Payne Juhl)

Charles Orange has enjoyed traveling the globe as an Army recruiter for more than two decades, but last year when he received orders to move to Las Vegas for his career, he wasn’t exactly planning on staying long term. That is, until he discovered Juhl, where he recently fell in love with a spacious studio and the all-encompassing lifestyle that comes with it.

“I did a lot of research on the local housing market and found that Las Vegas was one of the top markets nationwide where homes are still relatively affordable with values that are on the rise,,” Orange said. “As a recent Central California resident, I frequently drove to Las Vegas to scout the valley for a new home. I often stayed in high-rise hotel towers, which made me realize how much I enjoyed the views and living high above the city. That’s when I knew I wanted to buy a high-rise condominium, and after seeing Juhl in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, I knew I wouldn’t find anything that could top it.”

Orange appreciates the genuine customer service of Juhl’s concierge team and the sense of community he felt as soon as he entered the building. He also loves that Fremont Street Experience is only minutes away, and the robust lifestyle of the immediate downtown area, which features 150-plus popular eateries and bars, most within walking distance of his new home.

“And when I don’t want to leave my building, I have everything I need right here, thanks to The Promenade, Juhl’s first-floor retail offerings, which include some of my favorite hot spots, like Classic Jewel cocktail lounge and Le Pho Vietnamese restaurant,” he said. “And, Juhl did a fantastic job with on-site resident amenities like the resort-style pool, Alfresco movie theater and two-story fitness center. Juhl is like living in a luxury hotel, only better because it’s home.”

“There is so much growth happening in Las Vegas right now, and one of the best things is the addition of the NFL Raiders, who will soon call the city home. I have been so impressed with Juhl that I’m considering buying a second residence as an investment,” Orange said.

Orange shared that the buying process was not only seamless, it was quick, thanks to Juhl’s partners at The Federal Savings Bank who assisted Orange in purchasing his home through Veterans Affairs financing.

“I love everything about my new lifestyle and know the demand for homes of this value will only continue to grow. Buyers seeking a home with security, great city and mountain views, central location and proximity to a melting pot of entertainment, dining and culture should look no further than Juhl,” he said.

If there was ever an opportune time to purchase a home in Las Vegas, it’s now, according to Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company, in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners, purchased Juhl in 2013 as DK Las Vegas. “While the economy and housing market is never a guarantee, growing buzz and tangible data are proving Las Vegas to be the nation’s No. 1 market for real estate in 2018, according to a recently released report by realtor.com,” Vaknin said. “And, a particularly bright spotlight shines on Downtown Las Vegas, which continues to lure more businesses, entrepreneurs and residents who recognize the area’s affordability, lifestyle and location.”

Juhl, a 344-unit, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas is known for its flexible floor plans, including dozens that are one-of-a-kind, and its industrial chic design aesthetic with studios starting in the high $100,000s. Recently refreshed, Juhl boasts an upgraded resort-style pool with cabanas, lobby and co-op working spaces that cater to its professional residents. Private balconies, 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient design and details, exposed concrete surfaces and mechanicals and upgraded fixtures and surfaces all combine to create Juhl’s cool urban vibe.

Amenities include an al fresco movie theatre; two-story fitness center with pool and Strip views; 10th-floor vino deck with Strip views; resort-style pool with cabanas, spa and fire pit; 24-hour security; Wi-Fi in common areas; gated parking structure with assigned resident parking and electric vehicle charging station; co-op working space that caters to professional residents; and full-service concierge. A summer kitchen, called Canvas Grill, is the perfect spot for warm weather entertaining. And, a nearby Urban Garden plot exclusively for use by Juhl residents makes it possible to grow fresh herbs and vegetables. Juhl even has its own lifestyle director who creates social events and experiences for residents to meet their neighbors in casual, relaxed and fun settings.

