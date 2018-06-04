Ascaya to host Art In Architecture events June 6-20

Ascaya will continue its Art In Architecture series June 6 and 20 when it welcomes Las Vegas artist Pete Ruiz Jr. and fine art photographer Shay Velich. Both events are free and open to the public. They will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. both days.

On Wednesday, the artistry of Ruiz will be showcased in Ascaya’s newest Inspiration Home at 8 Vista Crescent Court.

Ruiz will showcase his graphite realism artwork, which has earned him commissions from Floyd Mayweather, NBA players and Las Vegas families and business owners. The Las Vegas native started drawing at a young age and designed senior portraits, the school newspaper and letterman jackets for Valley High School students in the mid-1980s.

The high school and college football player studied art before joining his family’s construction company. He resurrected his art career in 2011 and in 2014 and sold his first piece to a Hollywood agent. He said that he finds art a special meditation and puts a spiritual love and passion into every piece he creates.

On June 20, Velich and Joshua Collection Fine Art will showcase six limited-edition photo prints of quintessential American landscapes. Velich, an architectural photographer and artist for Joshua Collection, will display the prints before they are sent abroad. Joshua Collection is known for white-glove art showings for private art collectors and lovers in Las Vegas, Dallas, New York and Berlin. This exhibit will be held in the community clubhouse.

Each photo from the Joshua Collection is among no more than 100 limited-edition prints, which average 5 feet to 7 feet. The pieces retail for $5,000 to $10,000, depending on size, with higher prices for larger sizes and exclusive editions.

“This is a great opportunity to not only view the incredible work of local artists but also to see it in two of our famed Inspiration Homes,” said Darin Marques, sales manager at Ascaya. “The architecture in our Inspiration Homes is its own art form, with styles that are completely unique to the Southern Nevada landscape and normally available only for private tours. Our Art In Architecture events bring artists and architecture together for those who appreciate the beauty in a variety of artistic mediums.”

To RSVP for Ascaya’s Art In Architecture events, visit the community’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ascaya/.

