Aviator apartments open near Henderson Executive Airport

WestCorp Management Group, in its ongoing partnership with Nevada West Development, has opened The Aviator, a 380-unit luxury apartment community in West Henderson at 3660 St. Rose Parkway near the Henderson Executive Airport.

One of Henderson’s most uniquely designed apartment communities, The Aviator is inspired by antique airplane designs, with a clubhouse that includes authentic pieces from World War II aircraft throughout the community clubhouse and main entrance. The clubhouse features airplane cabin-style lights that line the floors and walls and authentic aircraft metal siding and windows in the furniture. A vintage World War II propeller highlights The Aviator’s entrance sign.

“This design was a nod to our country’s history and to the community’s proximity to Henderson Executive Airport,” said Emily McCann, vice president of marketing for WestCorp Management Group. “Henderson is growing exponentially with its new business opportunities, including the Raiders’ new practice facility and the anticipated Amazon distribution center. This is a perfect location for new businesses and young professionals to thrive.”

The Aviator has one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 836 square feet to 1,390 square feet with leases starting at $1,223 per month. Each unit offers a modern way of living with quartz countertops, stainless-steel and energy-efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, in-home washer and dryer and Sky Suite opportunities. The Aviator is WestCorp’s second community to offer Sky Suites that are top-floor units featuring 12-foot coffered ceilings, Transom windows and three-panel glass slider walls in the living room.

The Aviator is part of WestCorp’s line of Vivint Smart Home living spaces throughout Henderson. WestCorp opened and manages three other apartment communities equipped with Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit, including Revolution, Trend! and Empire.

Vivint Smart Home living includes intelligent cameras with live doorbell video, doors that can be locked and unlocked with the push of a button, smart thermostats that can be operated remotely, connected lights and home security alarms, all of which can be remotely controlled with Vivant’s smart home app.

“West Henderson is becoming a hub for technological advancement. We want to make sure our residents have the best technology offered in their residential spaces,” McCann said.

The luxurious, pet-friendly apartment community includes two expansive swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center and studio, sauna and steam room. Residents can enjoy a modern clubhouse with access to a business center, featuring Apple iMac desktop computers, complimentary Wi-Fi, printer access and conference tables, as well as a self-serve café with freshly ground Starbucks coffee selections, bottled water service and a central stovetop for cooking class opportunities. Residents also can enjoy a relaxing hammock garden, children’s playground and an on-site dog park and pet wash. Carport parking and garages are available.

The Aviator’s leasing office is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week. For more information and floor plan options, visit theaviatorhenderson.com or call the leasing office at 702-710-7466.

Since its inception in 2007, WestCorp Management Group has grown to provide management and related property management services for more than 30,000 units throughout the country. WestCorp has developed a flexible, detail-oriented and customer-focused approach to property management. For information on WestCorp Management Group and its communities, visit westcorpmg.com.