Baby Blues at Lake Las Vegas; prices start in mid-$900,000s

The 83-homesite community is situated on the edge of Lake Las Vegas’ 320-acre lake, Shoreline homes start at 2,740 square feet and will feature three multilevel floor plans up to three stories.

Las Vegas-based Blue Heron recently held its ceremonial groundbreaking of the Shoreline community at Lake Las Vegas master-planned community in Henderson. The artist's rendering shows what the homes will look like. (Blue Heron)

Shoreline is one of Blue Heron’s three communities selling at Lake Las Vegas, including Caliza and Strata. (Blue Heron)

(Blue Heron)

Shoreline’s floorplans start in the mid $900,000s. (Blue Heron)

This might be your last chance at waterfront living in Southern Nevada. Luxury builder Blue Heron recently held its ceremonial groundbreaking of the Shoreline community at the award-winning Lake Las Vegas master-planned community in Henderson.

The 83-homesite community is situated on the edge of Lake Las Vegas’ 320-acre lake, Shoreline homes start at 2,740 square feet and will feature three multilevel floor plans up to three stories.

“We saved the best for last. Shoreline is one of the most unique waterfront living options that has ever been offered at Lake Las Vegas,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., developer of Lake Las Vegas. “One side of the neighborhood borders the lake, while another side showcases golf course frontage. Residents will be able to walk to The Village, featuring a range of family-owned restaurants, Seasons Grocery and Deli, a salon, a coffee shop, electric bike rentals and so much more.”

Shoreline is one of Blue Heron’s three communities selling at Lake Las Vegas, including Caliza and Strata. Combined, the three communities offer nine dynamic floor plans.

“Blue Heron has been an incredible partner to our community,” Parker said. “Lake Las Vegas is proud to have Blue Heron building Shoreline.”

Shoreline’s floor plans start in the mid-$900,000s. To learn more about the community, visit https://lakelasvegas.com/new-homes/shoreline.

The 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas resort community surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is located just a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip.

Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

Lake Las Vegas is selling new homes ranging from town homes to custom estates from Southern Nevada’s most trusted builders including Pulte, Lennar, Richmond American Homes, Toll Brothers and Blue Heron.

For more information, visit lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.