105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Provided Content

Baby Blues at Lake Las Vegas; prices start in mid-$900,000s

Provided Content
July 22, 2022 - 11:15 am
 
Las Vegas-based Blue Heron recently held its ceremonial groundbreaking of the Shoreline communi ...
Las Vegas-based Blue Heron recently held its ceremonial groundbreaking of the Shoreline community at Lake Las Vegas master-planned community in Henderson. The artist's rendering shows what the homes will look like. (Blue Heron)
Shoreline is one of Blue Heron’s three communities selling at Lake Las Vegas, including Caliz ...
Shoreline is one of Blue Heron’s three communities selling at Lake Las Vegas, including Caliza and Strata. (Blue Heron)
(Blue Heron)
(Blue Heron)
Shoreline’s floorplans start in the mid $900,000s. (Blue Heron)
Shoreline’s floorplans start in the mid $900,000s. (Blue Heron)

This might be your last chance at waterfront living in Southern Nevada. Luxury builder Blue Heron recently held its ceremonial groundbreaking of the Shoreline community at the award-winning Lake Las Vegas master-planned community in Henderson.

The 83-homesite community is situated on the edge of Lake Las Vegas’ 320-acre lake, Shoreline homes start at 2,740 square feet and will feature three multilevel floor plans up to three stories.

“We saved the best for last. Shoreline is one of the most unique waterfront living options that has ever been offered at Lake Las Vegas,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., developer of Lake Las Vegas. “One side of the neighborhood borders the lake, while another side showcases golf course frontage. Residents will be able to walk to The Village, featuring a range of family-owned restaurants, Seasons Grocery and Deli, a salon, a coffee shop, electric bike rentals and so much more.”

Shoreline is one of Blue Heron’s three communities selling at Lake Las Vegas, including Caliza and Strata. Combined, the three communities offer nine dynamic floor plans.

“Blue Heron has been an incredible partner to our community,” Parker said. “Lake Las Vegas is proud to have Blue Heron building Shoreline.”

Shoreline’s floor plans start in the mid-$900,000s. To learn more about the community, visit https://lakelasvegas.com/new-homes/shoreline.

The 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas resort community surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is located just a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip.

Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

Lake Las Vegas is selling new homes ranging from town homes to custom estates from Southern Nevada’s most trusted builders including Pulte, Lennar, Richmond American Homes, Toll Brothers and Blue Heron.

For more information, visit lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.

MOST READ
1
Local scores $100K win on video poker machine
Local scores $100K win on video poker machine
2
2-year-old shot, father killed in backyard dispute, report says
2-year-old shot, father killed in backyard dispute, report says
3
Station Casinos buys 126 acres south of Strip
Station Casinos buys 126 acres south of Strip
4
Puppy rescued from car at Strip casino in triple-digit heat
Puppy rescued from car at Strip casino in triple-digit heat
5
Process, detailed-driven Raiders report to training camp
Process, detailed-driven Raiders report to training camp
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This 5,933-square-foot custom Spanish Trail home has undergone more than a yearlong renovation. ...
Spanish Trail showpiece lists for $3.65M
Provided Content

Prince is in its name, and the next owners of 15 Princeville Lane should be ready for a borderline royal experience. This 5,933-square-foot custom property has undergone a more than yearlong renovation, transforming it into a luxurious modern showpiece inside and out. All that’s missing is a king and/or queen to make it home.

The Vistas Pool is one of Summerlin's three community swimming pools, which are for the exclusi ...
Summerlin community centers hub of summer activities
Provided Content

While the community’s 300-plus parks and 200-plus miles of trails are most often cited by residents as their favorite community amenities, Summerlin’s four resident-only private community centers, three with Olympic-sized pools, also offer abundant opportunities for social interaction, active play and fun.

Matt and Malinda Plumer recently moved from Northern Virginia into a Tri Pointe Homes neighborh ...
Virginia couple went on cross-country road trip to find new home
Provided Content

For the Plumers of Northern Virginia, relocation and house hunting took on the vibes of a cross-country, multistate adventure that eventually landed in Las Vegas with a new home by Tri Pointe Homes.

Jeff Rensmon
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JULY 16
Provided Content

A recent Nevada State Apartment Association report shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada beginning to decelerate and suggests “this historic run of rent growth is unlikely to continue.”

New homeowners, Brandon and Valerie Haase, were so impressed with their construction manager, S ...
Washington family comes home to Vegas; buys Tri Pointe home
Provided Content

Brandon and Valerie Haase, new homeowners at Tri Pointe Homes’ Kings Canyon in Summerlin’s Redpoint district, were so impressed with the customer service and attention to detail they experienced during their new home construction process, they created a “Best Homebuilder” trophy and presented it to their construction manager, Sean Kieser, and the entire Tri Pointe Homes team.

Starting in the mid- to upper-$300s,000, there are three distinct floor plans in Serenity Place ...
Harmony’s Serenity Place opens in Cadence
Provided Content

Cadence is home to the nearly 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Southern Nevada artist Bonnie Kelso was selected to design a large mural to line the panels of ...
Artist Bonnie Kelso to design Downtown Summerlin mural
Provided Content

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin master-planned community, has announced the selection of Southern Nevada artist Bonnie Kelso to create the largest public mural in Downtown Summerlin, the community’s 400-acre walkable, mixed-use urban core.

This historical 1933 Palm Springs estate has hit the market for $3,498,000. The home was design ...
Historical Palm Springs estate listed for $3.5M
Sponsored Content

The first estate to introduce the two-story layout to Palm Springs in 1933 has hit the market for $3,498,000. Sandra Quinn of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has been selected to represent the home at 466 S. Patencio Road in the Historic Tennis Club community, one of the city’s oldest and most exclusive neighborhoods.

Greater Nevada Mortgage (GNM) is one of a select number of mortgage lenders participating in th ...
Lender offers down payment assistance
Provided Content

Greater Nevada Mortgage (GNM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU), is one of a select number of mortgage lenders participating in the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco’s Workforce Initiative Subsidy for Homeownership (WISH) program. Through the program, eligible low- to middle-income homebuyers in Nevada may qualify for matching grants of up to $22,000 in down payment assistance.

Through mid-July, Lake Las Vegas will accept registrations for two staycations that will be awa ...
Lake Las Vegas offers summer staycations
Provided Content

Through mid-July, Henderson’s only waterfront master-planned community is accepting registrations for two staycations that will be awarded in late July. Winners will spend a weekend exploring its resort-style destinations with an expansive experience designed to showcase everything the lakeside community has to offer.