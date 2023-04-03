Baseball season kicks off in Summerlin

The Aviators take on the Oklahoma City Dodgers on April 4 for a six-game homestand, marking the opening of the 2023 baseball season.

Baseball season kicks off at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on April 4 when the Las Vegas Aviators take on the Oklahoma City Dodgers for a six-game homestand. (Las Vegas Ballpark)

Las Vegas Aviators kick off baseball season at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on April 4. (Las Vegas Ballpark)

The Las Vegas Ballpark is located in the heart of Downtown Summerlin, the community’s dynamic urban core. (Las Vegas Ballpark)

Las Vegas Ballpark provides one of the city’s best professional sports values with affordable ticket prices and free parking. (Las Vegas Ballpark)

The Aviators take on the Oklahoma City Dodgers on April 4 for a six-game homestand, marking the opening of the 2023 baseball season. (Las Vegas Ballpark)

With summer just around the corner, the season is getting an early start at Las Vegas Ballpark, a real-life field of dreams and home of the Las Vegas Aviators, a professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League and Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. In what is expected to be a celebrated home opener, the Aviators take on the Oklahoma City Dodgers on April 4 for a six-game homestand, marking the opening of the 2023 baseball season.

Located in the heart of Downtown Summerlin, the community’s dynamic urban core, Las Vegas Ballpark is one of two professional sports facilities that add fun and vibrancy to this popular shopping, dining, entertainment and sports destination. With suites, club seats, berm seating, party zones and decks, picnic tables, kids’ zone, bars and pool beyond the outfield wall, Las Vegas Ballpark boasts a festival-like atmosphere for the whole family.

A home run — not just for the Summerlin community, but for residents throughout the Las Vegas Valley — Las Vegas Ballpark provides one of the city’s best professional sports values with affordable ticket prices, free parking, family-friendly entertainment and an impressive food and beverage offering at every price point, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president for marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin.

Bisterfeldt also notes that recent upgrades to the Summerlin mobile app make it even easier to buy tickets to Las Vegas Aviators games and plan visits to Las Vegas Ballpark with information on menus, special game night promotions and more. The app, available for download on iPhone and Android devices, serves as a one-stop shop for users to learn about special events and offerings at Downtown Summerlin and Las Vegas Ballpark.

“Baseball is as much about the overall experience as the game itself, and Las Vegas Ballpark does not disappoint,” Bisterfeldt said. “Las Vegas Ballpark is a Minor League ballpark that offers Major League fun, views and food and drinks — all in the beautiful setting of Downtown Summerlin.”

In its first season in 2019, and again in 2021 and 2022, The Ballpark won the fan vote for “MiLB Triple-A Best of the Ballparks” awarded by Ballpark Digest, the industry standard for the business of baseball. Las Vegas Ballpark also was named “Ballpark of the Year” by Baseballparks.com in 2019.

“Life is better at the Ballpark,” said Don Logan, president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Aviators. “We hear over and over again from fans that coming to Las Vegas Ballpark feels like coming home. Its comfortable and relaxed environment offers everyone a few hours of fun and a break from their busy lives.”

Las Vegas Ballpark’s special 4Topps seats made of breathable mesh allow for air circulation keeping fans cool all summer long. Fans also enjoy dynamic content presented on a one-of-a-kind LED Daktronics video display — the largest Daktronics has installed in the minor leagues and is top 25 in size for baseball stadiums across North America.

In keeping with the traditions of baseball, ticket prices are relatively low to ensure accessibility for families, and abundant, nearby parking continues to be free. Ticket prices start at $13, making it a great value for families seeking a professional sports event at an affordable price.

Las Vegas Ballpark’s signature “food story” was specially curated by PSC/Levy and includes a robust selection of family-favorite concessions, including hot dog and beer staples, along with favorites from BBQ Mexicana; Frankie’s Uptown; The Grill on 1st and 3rd; Flight Deck Burger; Signature Frose, the official venue drink; and Aviator Ale, Las Vegas Ballpark’s custom brew crafted by popular local brewery, Tenaya Creek Brewery. The Ballpark’s special Guest Chef Series brings in local culinary superstars throughout the season to offer up custom menus.

Planned as a dynamic and walkable urban hub, Downtown Summerlin is currently home to 125-plus retail brands offering fashion, dining and entertainment; luxury apartments; and Class-A office space, including 1700 Pavilion, the newest Class-A, 10-story office building that opened in February 2023. The new office building is located adjacent to the Ballpark, creating immediate and easy access yet another great perk for office workers who want to catch a game after work.

Both Las Vegas Ballpark and the neighboring City National Arena, practice facility of the National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights, offer Summerlin residents proximity to professional sports opportunities, rounding out Downtown Summerlin’s growing list of robust amenities.

For Las Vegas Aviators game schedule and tickets, visit www.aviatorslv.com.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. And there is, of course, the Las Vegas Ballpark.

In total, Summerlin offers over 110 floor plans in 20 plus neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.