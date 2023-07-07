Battle for Vegas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark

Battle For Vegas, which launched in 2019, has raised more than $550,000 for deserving local nonprofits. This year, Battle for Vegas benefits the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with funds distributed to the Public Education Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

VGK Reilly Smith

VGK Reilly Smith will host the fourth annual Battle for Vegas 2023 charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark July 22. (Battle for Vegas)

Team Reilly Smith and VGK players vs. Team Maxx Crosby and Las Vegas Raiders players and friends will compete for bragging rights while raising money for local nonprofits. (Battle for Vegas)

In 2022, Team Reilly took home the trophy. Battle for Vegas is a charity softball game that pits VGK players and friends against Raiders players and friends. (Battle for Vegas)

Battle for Vegas 2023 will benefit the VGK Foundation with funds distributed this year to Public Education Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters. (Battle for Vegas)

Battle for Vegas hosted by Reilly Smith returns July 22 to Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin. This charity softball game, now in its fourth year, pits two all-star teams of professional athletes led by Smith of the Vegas Golden Knights and his teammates against friends from the Las Vegas Raiders, led by Maxx Crosby.

Summerlin and The Howard Hughes Corp. return as sponsors of this fun and action-packed event that is again expected to be a sellout, especially given the Knights’ Stanley Cup win.

Fans will get the chance to watch their favorite stars in action as the teams “battle” it out for Las Vegas’ ultimate bragging rights, all for a good cause.

The roster for Team Reilly includes Vegas Golden Knights members Jack Eichel, Keegan Kolesar, Nic Hague, Logan Thompson and Shea Theodore, among others. The roster for Team Maxx includes Las Vegas Raiders members David Long Jr., Dylan Parham, Nate Hobbs, Tre’von Moehrig, Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole, among others.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the Home Run Derby, sponsored by the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, the philanthropic organization of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix at 6:30 p.m.

Opening pitch is at 7:30 p.m., preceded by a flyover and special appearances by mascots Chance from the Knights, Spruce the Goose from the Las Vegas Aviators and others. The event concludes with a postgame firework display presented by Century Gaming Technologies.

Battle for Vegas, which launched in 2019, has raised more than $550,000 for deserving local nonprofits. This year, Battle for Vegas benefits the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with funds distributed to the Public Education Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

New for 2023 is a Battle for Vegas Fan Fest event July 21 from 4 to 9 p.m. and July 22 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The festivities take place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin and feature family-friendly interactive games, activations from the Las Vegas Grand Prix Inc., the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee and Topgolf, among others.

Shop a variety of retail and corporate vendors while enjoying a bevy of food and drink offerings. Entry to Fan Fest is free and open to the public. Upgraded bracelets are available for purchase for select experiences, player signings and more.

For more information, visit BattleforVegas.com.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; and office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.