100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Provided Content

Battle for Vegas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark

Provided Content
July 7, 2023 - 12:54 pm
 
VGK Reilly Smith
VGK Reilly Smith
VGK Reilly Smith will host the fourth annual Battle for Vegas 2023 charity softball game at Las ...
VGK Reilly Smith will host the fourth annual Battle for Vegas 2023 charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark July 22. (Battle for Vegas)
Team Reilly Smith and VGK players vs. Team Maxx Crosby and Las Vegas Raiders players and friend ...
Team Reilly Smith and VGK players vs. Team Maxx Crosby and Las Vegas Raiders players and friends will compete for bragging rights while raising money for local nonprofits. (Battle for Vegas)
In 2022, Team Reilly took home the trophy. Battle for Vegas is a charity softball game that pit ...
In 2022, Team Reilly took home the trophy. Battle for Vegas is a charity softball game that pits VGK players and friends against Raiders players and friends. (Battle for Vegas)
Battle for Vegas 2023 will benefit the VGK Foundation with funds distributed this year to Publi ...
Battle for Vegas 2023 will benefit the VGK Foundation with funds distributed this year to Public Education Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters. (Battle for Vegas)

Battle for Vegas hosted by Reilly Smith returns July 22 to Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin. This charity softball game, now in its fourth year, pits two all-star teams of professional athletes led by Smith of the Vegas Golden Knights and his teammates against friends from the Las Vegas Raiders, led by Maxx Crosby.

Summerlin and The Howard Hughes Corp. return as sponsors of this fun and action-packed event that is again expected to be a sellout, especially given the Knights’ Stanley Cup win.

Fans will get the chance to watch their favorite stars in action as the teams “battle” it out for Las Vegas’ ultimate bragging rights, all for a good cause.

The roster for Team Reilly includes Vegas Golden Knights members Jack Eichel, Keegan Kolesar, Nic Hague, Logan Thompson and Shea Theodore, among others. The roster for Team Maxx includes Las Vegas Raiders members David Long Jr., Dylan Parham, Nate Hobbs, Tre’von Moehrig, Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole, among others.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the Home Run Derby, sponsored by the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, the philanthropic organization of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix at 6:30 p.m.

Opening pitch is at 7:30 p.m., preceded by a flyover and special appearances by mascots Chance from the Knights, Spruce the Goose from the Las Vegas Aviators and others. The event concludes with a postgame firework display presented by Century Gaming Technologies.

Battle for Vegas, which launched in 2019, has raised more than $550,000 for deserving local nonprofits. This year, Battle for Vegas benefits the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with funds distributed to the Public Education Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

New for 2023 is a Battle for Vegas Fan Fest event July 21 from 4 to 9 p.m. and July 22 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The festivities take place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin and feature family-friendly interactive games, activations from the Las Vegas Grand Prix Inc., the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee and Topgolf, among others.

Shop a variety of retail and corporate vendors while enjoying a bevy of food and drink offerings. Entry to Fan Fest is free and open to the public. Upgraded bracelets are available for purchase for select experiences, player signings and more.

For more information, visit BattleforVegas.com.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; and office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show
Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show
2
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
3
The 5 most popular Golden Knights in franchise history
The 5 most popular Golden Knights in franchise history
4
CARTOONS: The one area where Biden outshines Trump
CARTOONS: The one area where Biden outshines Trump
5
Report: Spears slapped while trying to reach NBA top pick Wembanyama
Report: Spears slapped while trying to reach NBA top pick Wembanyama
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Local HomeAid remodels Family 2 Family Connection resource center
Provided Content

HomeAid Southern Nevada recently completed a renovation project for classrooms inside the Family 2 Family Connection education and resource center, benefiting children, families and caretakers across the valley.

Ripley is one of the monthly models in the 2022 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar. Nomination ...
Summerlin is a dog-friendly community
Provided Content

When Summerlin resident and avid cyclist Marc Salvador grabs his backpack, it’s a signal to his poodle-mix Winzig — which is German for “tiny” — that he is about to feel the breeze in his hair. That’s because Winzig is Salvador’s cycling sidekick who gets strapped to his back for rides — often up to 50 miles.

Cadence The annual Cadence Car Show is planned for Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event ...
Cadence Car Show returns Oct. 1
Provided Content

The Cadence Car Show returns to Cadence on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring classic and modern vehicles, DJ entertainment, food trucks, a 21-and-older beer garden and unparalleled views of the Las Vegas Strip.

The 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade returns to Summerlin July 4. This year’s e ...
Summerlin parade to celebrate Fourth of July
Provided Content

A fan favorite, the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, return to the parade, along with the Las Vegas Aviators.

The Edward model at The Arches by Lennar includes a kitchenette and living area for extended fa ...
Summerlin offers multigenerational living options
Provided Content

According to Jenni Pevoto, director of marketing for Summerlin, flexibility is key for more expansive homes that offer designs and floor plans to meet the unique and changing needs of families.

Tri Pointe Homes is building Vertex, a townhome community that is opening soon in Summerlin’s ...
Tri Pointe to open Summerlin townhomes
Provided Content

Offering affordability, modern architectural designs, stylish interiors and abundant natural light with a Summerlin address, Vertex homes start in the mid-$400,000s.

An Environments For Living Diamond-Level Green-Certified luxury Summerlin home has hit the Las ...
Diamond-Level Green-Certified home lists $5.5M
Provided Content

An Environments For Living Diamond-Level Green-Certified luxury estate has just hit the Las Vegas real estate market for $5.5 million.

Downtown Summerlin offers summertime fun for the whole family, including Las Vegas Aviators bas ...
Summertime fun at Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

This summer, there’s a full schedule of events and activities for the entire family at Downtown Summerlin.

With more than 200 miles of trails of all types, the Summerlin Trail System connects neighborho ...
Summerlin showcases trail system
Provided Content

The Summerlin Trail System was carefully planned from the community’s inception to connect neighborhoods and residents with parks, shopping centers and schools, providing miles of uninterrupted scenery for walkers, strollers and runners to promote a healthy, active lifestyle.

With more than 300 parks of all sizes, including Oak Leaf Park in The Cliffs village, along wit ...
Summerlin features an outdoor lifestyle
Provided Content

Summerlin is known for its trails and parks that create the community’s signature outdoor, active lifestyle.

More stories
Battle for Vegas softball game rosters announced
Battle for Vegas softball game rosters announced
Summertime fun at Downtown Summerlin
Summertime fun at Downtown Summerlin
Summerlin parade to celebrate Fourth of July
Summerlin parade to celebrate Fourth of July
16 Fourth of July firework shows to watch across Las Vegas
16 Fourth of July firework shows to watch across Las Vegas
Golden Knights fans scoop up Stanley Cup championship merchandise
Golden Knights fans scoop up Stanley Cup championship merchandise
Summerlin is a dog-friendly community
Summerlin is a dog-friendly community