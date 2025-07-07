Battle for Vegas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark

Battle For Vegas, the epic charity softball game now in its sixth year, returns to Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin July 12.

The annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game pits two all-star teams of professional athletes against each other — one led by Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel and current and former Golden Knights, the other captained by Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and Raiders teammates. Tickets at Ticketmaster.com. (Summerlin)

Battle For Vegas, the epic charity softball game now in its sixth year, returns to Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin July 12. The event pits two all-star teams of professional athletes against each other — one led by Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel and current and former Golden Knights, the other captained by Las Vegas Raiders tight-end Brock Bowers and joined by his Raiders teammates. Summerlin and its developer, Howard Hughes, return as sponsors of this fun and action-packed event, which is once again expected to be a sell-out.

Fans will enjoy the unique opportunity to watch their favorite stars in action as the two teams “battle” it out for Las Vegas’ ultimate bragging rights, all for a good cause.

National Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson will serve as honorary co-captain and throw out the first pitch. The baseball icon played 21 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB) for the Kansas City/Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and California Angels. Jackson led the Oakland Athletics to three consecutive World Series titles from 1972 to 1974. Named World Series MVP in 1973 and 1977, Jackson was a 14-time American League All-Star and won the American League MVP Award in 1973.

The roster for Team Eichel includes current Vegas Golden Knights players Reilly Smith and Cole Schwindt and former Vegas Golden Knights players Logan Thompson, Deryk Engelland, Ryan Reaves and James Neal. Athletics alumnus Terrance Long also will play for Team Eichel.

The roster for Team Bowers includes current Las Vegas Raiders players Jack Bech, AJ Cole, Daniel Carlson, Thayer Munford Jr., Eric Stokes, Aidan O’Connell, Jeremy Chinn, Sincere McCormick and Tre Tucker.

Gates open July 12 at 6 p.m. The Home Run Derby, sponsored by the Athletics, begins at 7 p.m. with the ceremonial first pitch by Chance and Stomper at 8 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.

A pre-game flyover is planned with special appearances by mascots Chance from the Vegas Golden Knights, Spruce and Aviator from the Las Vegas Aviators, Stomper from the Athletics and others. The event concludes with a post-game firework display presented by Century Gaming Technologies.

Other event sponsors include Toyota, Raising Cane’s, Fanatics, Ford Country, Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada and Aristocrat Gaming.

The initial event launched in 2019 and has raised more than $1 million for deserving nonprofits since inception. Proceeds from this year’s Battle for Vegas will once again be directed to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, which will distribute proceeds to Make-A-Wish Nevada, Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, Best Buddies and Assisting Lives in Las Vegas.

“Summerlin and Howard Hughes have supported Battle for Vegas since its inception in 2019,” said James Sullivan of Las Vegas Agency and organizer of this epic event. “Community partnerships help to make this event so successful and allows us to give back to the community in a big way.”

Ticket prices start at $35 and are available at Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of elevated package experiences, including ballpark suites, are available. Individual and corporate sponsorships are also available. For more information about group tickets, suites or sponsorship opportunities, contact James Sullivan at james@lasvegasagency.com.

