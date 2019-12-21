50°F
Bay Area transplant finds home at Corterra in Henderson

December 20, 2019 - 4:02 pm
 

Bonnie D’Amico left San Francisco to find something more affordable where she could continue working from home. After four years of looking in the Las Vegas Valley, she found the perfect place for her business and her family.

“I heard that Pardee had a great reputation, so when I saw the Corterra neighborhood in Henderson and the Plan One model home, I loved it as soon as I walked in,” D’Amico said.

“Coming from San Francisco, I didn’t think it was possible to find a home like this in this price range.”

Located off Horizon Ridge Parkway just east of South Valle Verde Drive, Corterra features four modern two-story floor plans that range from approximately 2,430 square feet to 3,309 square feet with up to five bedrooms. Pricing at Corterra starts from the mid-$400,000s.

With her fiancée, Joe Cancino, and her 9-year-old daughter, Mia, D’Amico not only found a home to work from doing online marketing for a big tech company, she also started a weekend business — the Las Vegas Dapper Doughnut Food Truck.

“Serving small little bites of guilt,” she said.

D’Amico describes her Spanish-style home as “classic Las Vegas with a modern twist. I love the level of detail in our home. The ceilings are a little bit higher, making the rooms spacious and welcoming without losing the sense of coziness. And we love all the windows letting the light in, even in the bedrooms.”

“There is plenty of room for personal and business space,” she said. “My office is upstairs but I kind of move all over the house. Half of the pantry contains doughnut stuff, but there is no skimping on the rest of the pantry. We can even create a downstairs bedroom for my grandmother so she can spend more time with us.”

Pardee Homes employees were also singled out for praise.

“They’ve been just wonderful, proactive and communicative. And they love working for Pardee, it’s genuine and hard to find,” D’Amico said.

Pardee Division President Klif Andrews appreciates the compliment.

“The Pardee Homes mission has always been to exceed expectations for top-quality construction, cutting-edge designs and awesome customer service.”

While it’s the final opportunity to purchase homes in Corterra, a new Pardee neighborhood — Highline, near Gibson Road and Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson — will offer the same floor plans. Architectural styles include Modern Spanish, Desert Contemporary and Nevada Living.

Corterra Plan One measures approximately 2,652 square feet, while Plan Two measures approximately 2,867 square feet. Both plans offer three bedrooms, 2½ baths, lounge, loft and two-car garage as well as optional fourth bedroom and third bath instead of a lounge.

Corterra Plan Three measures approximately 3,309 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, lounge, loft and two-car garage, plus storage space. Optional fifth bedroom and fourth bath are available in lieu of a lounge and an optional junior master bedroom is also offered.

Corterra Plan Four (not modeled) includes approximately 2,430 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, lounge and two-car garage. The two-story home offers an optional loft and fourth bedroom and third bath instead of a lounge.

For information about Pardee neighborhoods in the Las Vegas area, call 702-660-6805 or visit pardeehomes.com. New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2-5 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices, and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 66 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.

