Beazer builds master plan in Pahrump

November 15, 2019 - 4:36 pm
 

Beazer Homes is showcasing its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson master-planned community in Pahrump, 45 minutes from the Las Vegas Valley.

Both communities offer spacious, well-appointed floor plans on large homesites with optional three-car garages and recreational vehicle parking. Move-in-ready or build-from-the-ground-up home options are available. Amenities in and around Burson include an on-site park with a trail, dog park and tot-lot, plus nearby shopping, wineries, golf and other outdoor recreation.

During the month of November, buyers can take advantage of special incentives, including a $12,500 flex credit on select quick move-in homes, redeemable toward a choice of either a design credit, closing costs or a move-in package, which includes refrigerator, washer, dryer and window coverings.

Burson Ranch

Enjoy single-story living at the Ranch, featuring comfortable and spacious open floor plans, modern finishes and oversized homesites.

■ The home is at 5349 S. Juneau St.

■ Priced from the low $200,000s.

■ Has two to four beds and two to three baths.

■ Measures 1,536 square feet to 2,198 square feet.

■ Has optional three-car garages and RV parking.

Burson Enclave

The Enclave features well-appointed two-story homes with flexible living spaces, generous bedrooms and large backyards, perfect for growing families.

■ The home is at 5599 S. Dunn St.

■ Priced from the mid-$200,000s.

■ Has four to six beds and 2½ to 4½ baths.

■ Measures 2,553 square feet to 3,703 square feet.

■ Optional three-car garages and RV parking.

All floor plans in Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave include popular design elements, such as open-concept kitchens and spacious master suites. Reflecting the latest trends, every home is available with three contemporary exterior options.

Buyers are also given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide homebuyers the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Additionally, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with new technology for buyers to easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates.

Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

For more information, visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/burson or 702-949-6223.

Baton Rouge natives and avid Vegas Golden Knights fans, Gerald and Janice Pellar, were no strangers to Las Vegas when they began exploring possible cities for their high-energy and fun-filled retirement lifestyle. Frequent visitors to the city since 1975, the couple knew Las Vegas offered everything they wanted. Once the decision was made, all they had to do was find a home that fit their lifestyle.

There are many decisions involved when preparing to start a construction-related project on your home; the most important is determining who will perform the work. With several options available, it can be challenging to know which contractor is best to oversee your needs.

A new major park was completed in Summerlin, adding to the community's already impressive list of more than 250 parks of all sizes and types. Sagemont Park in Summerlin Centre brings the total number of major community parks in the community to 27.

 
The exterior showcases astounding beauty and diversity of plant species including magnolia trees, fig-trees, roses, Iris, apricot and guava trees, flowering vines, Birds of paradise and other citrus trees. Mature pink flowering oleander trees surround the perimeter of the property.

 
Celebrate the dawn of a new decade from your new penthouse home on the 14th floor of the iconic Juhl condominium tower in downtown Las Vegas, spanning an entire city block.

Veterans and active military are tapping into their hard-earned Veterans Affairs home loan benefits to purchase their condominium dream homes at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas known for its flexible floor plans and industrial-chic design aesthetic.

Beazer Homes is showcasing a collection of two-story town homes in its Cliffs at Dover community.

A report released Wednesday by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors shows home prices in Southern Nevada stalled to start fall, with fewer homes selling so far this year compared to last year.

