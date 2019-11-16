Beazer builds master plan in Pahrump

Beazer Homes is showcasing its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson master-planned community in Pahrump, 45 minutes from the Las Vegas Valley.

Beazer Homes is showcasing its collection of new single- and two-story homes in Burson, a master-planned community in Pahrump. (Mark Skalny Beazer Homes)

Burson Ranch features single-story living. (Mark Skalny Beazer Homes)

Beazer Homes is showcasing its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson master-planned community in Pahrump, 45 minutes from the Las Vegas Valley.

Both communities offer spacious, well-appointed floor plans on large homesites with optional three-car garages and recreational vehicle parking. Move-in-ready or build-from-the-ground-up home options are available. Amenities in and around Burson include an on-site park with a trail, dog park and tot-lot, plus nearby shopping, wineries, golf and other outdoor recreation.

During the month of November, buyers can take advantage of special incentives, including a $12,500 flex credit on select quick move-in homes, redeemable toward a choice of either a design credit, closing costs or a move-in package, which includes refrigerator, washer, dryer and window coverings.

Burson Ranch

Enjoy single-story living at the Ranch, featuring comfortable and spacious open floor plans, modern finishes and oversized homesites.

■ The home is at 5349 S. Juneau St.

■ Priced from the low $200,000s.

■ Has two to four beds and two to three baths.

■ Measures 1,536 square feet to 2,198 square feet.

■ Has optional three-car garages and RV parking.

Burson Enclave

The Enclave features well-appointed two-story homes with flexible living spaces, generous bedrooms and large backyards, perfect for growing families.

■ The home is at 5599 S. Dunn St.

■ Priced from the mid-$200,000s.

■ Has four to six beds and 2½ to 4½ baths.

■ Measures 2,553 square feet to 3,703 square feet.

■ Optional three-car garages and RV parking.

All floor plans in Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave include popular design elements, such as open-concept kitchens and spacious master suites. Reflecting the latest trends, every home is available with three contemporary exterior options.

Buyers are also given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide homebuyers the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Additionally, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with new technology for buyers to easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates.

Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

For more information, visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/burson or 702-949-6223.