Beazer features Burson communities in Pahrump

October 25, 2020 - 10:02 am
 

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson planned communities Oct. 24-25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave deliver value in a serene setting that is about a 45-minute drive from Las Vegas.

The special “Discover Burson” open house event will offer model home tours and light refreshments at the Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave properties. Homebuyers will learn about special features, such as oversized homesites, three-car garages, and recreational vehicle parking, as well as limited-time incentives on select move-in-ready and build-from-the-ground-up homes. In addition, guests can explore amenities in and around Burson, including an on-site park with a trail, dog park and tot-lot, plus nearby wineries, golf and other outdoor recreation. Lenders also will be available to help buyers pre-qualify for a loan.

Burson Ranch

Retreat to a single-story home at Burson Ranch, featuring spacious, open floor plans, modern finishes, and oversized homesites. For more information, call 775-525-5885 or visit 5349 S. Juneau St., Pahrump,

■ Priced from the $220,000s.

■ Has three to four beds and two to three baths.

■ Measures 1,536 square feet to 2,198 square feet.

■ Has optional three-car garages and RV parking.

Burson Enclave

Burson Enclave features large, well-appointed two-story homes with flexible living spaces, generous bedrooms and spacious backyards, perfect for growing families.

For more information, call 775-525-5876 or visit 5599 S. Dunn St., Pahrump

■ Priced from the $260,000s.

■ Has four to six beds and 2½ to 4½ baths.

■ Measures 2,553 square feet to 3,703 square feet.

■ Has optional three-car garages and RV parking.

All floor plans in Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave include popular design elements, such as open-concept kitchens and spacious master suites. Reflecting the latest trends, every home is available with three contemporary exterior options. Buyers are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide them the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort, and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Additionally, buyers find value in Beazer’s unique Mortgage Choice program. Powered by Beazer’s own comparison technology, buyers can easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders have been vetted by Beazer to ensure they consistently offer outstanding customer service, scoring at least 90 percent satisfaction ratings from independent customer reviews. Only then can they compete for buyers’ business, offering diverse loan programs and competitive rates and fees. Mortgage Choice is designed to empower customers, ensure they obtain unique loan offers, and help them save thousands by comparison shopping competitive offers.

To learn more, visit www.beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/burson or call 775-525-5885.

With parks, trails and more, there's plenty for "Fido" to bark about at the Cadence master plan community in Henderson.

The results are in! The master-planned community, home to more than 100,000 residents, announces its 2020 Best of Summerlin winners — all the places, people and things people love about living in Summerlin.

A team of Las Vegas real estate specialists, led by Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, who is well-known as a turn-around specialist and has overseen a portfolio of more than 1,300 condos in Las Vegas since 2013, announces the launch of a new real estate podcast focused on condominiums and lessons learned from selling real estate in Las Vegas.

With nearly 150 floor plans in 31 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers homes in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

When Norida "Nhorry" Aul was looking to move into a new space, she knew that she wanted an area where she felt safe as well as a home large enough where she and her furry friend, Hachi, could live and play. She immediately knew she was home upon stepping foot into her Woodside Homes house in Cadence.

The award-winning Lake Las Vegas community is kicking off fall with its weekend long Explore Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend event featuring a series of activities, including pickleball and tennis tournaments, community runs, biking challenges and golf demonstrations. Guests will have the chance to explore Lake Las Vegas' newest communities. The event runs Oct. 15-18. Visitors are required to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines throughout the community to ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend.

Move-in-ready Cobalt homes in Skye Canyon, including the fully furnished Plan One model, are featured during Pardee Homes' Opportunity Knocks event, which ends next weekend. The homes are being shown by appointment only.

Jennifer Mount
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Colliers International | Las Vegas welcomed Jennifer Mount, CPM, as the firm's newest property manager. Mount will be responsible for more than 500,000 square feet of commercial real estate consisting of retail, light industrial and office.

The garage may be one of a home's hardest-working spaces. According to a survey by Impulse Research, 55 percent of Americans spend between one and two hours each week in the garage working on hobbies, repairs or other activities. A standard two-car garage in an average-sized home comprises approximately 13 to 15 percent of the home's overall square footage. And the average garage door opens and closes three to five times each day — or approximately 1,500 times per year.