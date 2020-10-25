Beazer features Burson communities in Pahrump

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson planned communities Oct, 24-25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave deliver value in a serene setting 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson planned communities Oct. 24-25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave deliver value in a serene setting that is about a 45-minute drive from Las Vegas.

The special “Discover Burson” open house event will offer model home tours and light refreshments at the Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave properties. Homebuyers will learn about special features, such as oversized homesites, three-car garages, and recreational vehicle parking, as well as limited-time incentives on select move-in-ready and build-from-the-ground-up homes. In addition, guests can explore amenities in and around Burson, including an on-site park with a trail, dog park and tot-lot, plus nearby wineries, golf and other outdoor recreation. Lenders also will be available to help buyers pre-qualify for a loan.

Burson Ranch

Retreat to a single-story home at Burson Ranch, featuring spacious, open floor plans, modern finishes, and oversized homesites. For more information, call 775-525-5885 or visit 5349 S. Juneau St., Pahrump,

■ Priced from the $220,000s.

■ Has three to four beds and two to three baths.

■ Measures 1,536 square feet to 2,198 square feet.

■ Has optional three-car garages and RV parking.

Burson Enclave

Burson Enclave features large, well-appointed two-story homes with flexible living spaces, generous bedrooms and spacious backyards, perfect for growing families.

For more information, call 775-525-5876 or visit 5599 S. Dunn St., Pahrump

■ Priced from the $260,000s.

■ Has four to six beds and 2½ to 4½ baths.

■ Measures 2,553 square feet to 3,703 square feet.

■ Has optional three-car garages and RV parking.

All floor plans in Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave include popular design elements, such as open-concept kitchens and spacious master suites. Reflecting the latest trends, every home is available with three contemporary exterior options. Buyers are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide them the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort, and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Additionally, buyers find value in Beazer’s unique Mortgage Choice program. Powered by Beazer’s own comparison technology, buyers can easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders have been vetted by Beazer to ensure they consistently offer outstanding customer service, scoring at least 90 percent satisfaction ratings from independent customer reviews. Only then can they compete for buyers’ business, offering diverse loan programs and competitive rates and fees. Mortgage Choice is designed to empower customers, ensure they obtain unique loan offers, and help them save thousands by comparison shopping competitive offers.

To learn more, visit www.beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/burson or call 775-525-5885.