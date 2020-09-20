81°F
Beazer opens Belmont Park in Henderson

September 20, 2020 - 8:26 am
 

Beazer Homes will showcase a collection of new single-family homes at its Belmont Park community in southeast Henderson on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Belmont Park is nearly sold out and final homesites are now selling. Starting from the $340,000s, Belmont Park offers spacious, easy maintenance one- and two-story floor plans on generous homesites, built with the high-caliber design and construction standards.

The Discover Belmont Park event will offer guided tours of Belmont Park’s model home, the Zion Plan. Homebuyers will learn about other available floor plans, including the popular Willow Plan, and limited-time, special offers on move-in-ready or build-from-the-ground-up home options while enjoying light refreshments. Attendees also can explore amenities in and around Belmont Park, including an on-site park with a tot-lot and barbecue area, as well as nearby shopping, dining, golf and other outdoor recreation. Lenders will be on-site to consult on loan options and the pre-qualification process.

The Zion

With an expansive foyer and open kitchen, the Zion is designed for family gatherings and entertaining. The study serves as an ideal home office.

■ Has one-story design with three to four bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths.

■ Measures 2,193 square feet.

■ Priced from $372,490.

The Willow

The Willow features a large kitchen island that opens to a dining area and great room. The generous primary suite features a spa-inspired bath and spacious walk-in closet.

■ Has a one-story design with three bedrooms and two baths.

■ Measures 1,786 square feet.

■ Priced from $349,490.

Every home at Belmont Park is available with three contemporary exterior options, and all floor plans include popular design elements, such as open-concept kitchens and spacious master suites.

Buyers are also given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in.

Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Additionally, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with new technology for buyers to easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers.

Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates.

Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

For more information, or to make an appointment, visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/belmont-park or call 702-949-6156.

