Beazer opens Gatherings at Shadow Crest

Provided Content
February 11, 2022 - 11:38 am
 
Beazer Homes has opened Gatherings at Shadow Crest, an age-qualified community in Mesquite. The ...
Beazer Homes has opened Gatherings at Shadow Crest, an age-qualified community in Mesquite. The homes range from 1,536 square feet to 2,736 square feet with prices starting in the high $300,000s. (Beazer Homes)

Beazer Homes is showcasing a collection of single-family home designs in its Gatherings at Shadow Crest community in Mesquite. This gated community is home to the growing number of adults 55 and older, who are seeking a lower-maintenance lifestyle while enjoying the sophisticated features of a well-appointed new home. The age-restricted community is just minutes away from award-winning golf courses in a vibrant, multigenerational neighborhood.

Homebuyers can choose from five one-story floor plans on spacious lots with living space ranging from 1,536 square feet to 2,736 square feet. Starting from the upper $300,000s, the floor plans offer two to four bedrooms, two to three baths and two- or three-car garages.

“Our homebuyers are drawn to Gatherings to join a community of neighbors in the same life stage, and to pursue a lower-maintenance lifestyle without compromising on home features that really matter,” said Kyle Tibbitts, president of the Las Vegas division of Beazer Homes. “Every Beazer Home is designed for Surprising Performance. With our experienced team and industry-leading processes, we’re building energy-efficient homes that outperform expectations and save homeowners money by reducing energy costs.”

Included in the cost of each home is general landscape maintenance and Beazer’s unique Choice Plans offering. With Choice Plans, homebuyers can change the livability of primary living spaces like the kitchen and bathroom, ensuring the layout is perfect for their new chapter of life.

Additionally, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, a platform for buyers to easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs. For more information, visit beazer.com or call 702-847-8924.

