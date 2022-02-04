Beazer opens Solaris in Indian Springs

Beazer Homes is showcasing a collection of single-family home designs in its Solaris community in Indian Springs, just 30 minutes northwest of Las Vegas. This community provides a unique lifestyle opportunity featuring the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide homebuyers the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

Solaris in Indian Springs by Beazer Homes is just 30 minutes northwest of Las Vegas. The homes are priced from the mid-$300,000s and measure 1,536 square feet to 3,166 square feet. (Beazer Homes)

Buyers can choose from five one- and two-story floor plans with living space ranging from 1,536 square feet to 3,166 square feet, starting from the mid-$300,000s. Each floor plan is cleverly designed with spacious rooms and homebuyers’ most loved features, such as open-concept kitchens with islands. The floor plans offer three to five bedrooms, two to four baths and two- to three-car garages.

Solaris offers a family-friendly atmosphere, large community park and dog park. Nearby Mount Charleston provides the backdrop for an abundance of outdoor activities like hiking, picnicking and skiing. The community is also near Creech Air Force Base, making it an ideal neighborhood for Air Force personnel stationed there.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide quality, comfort and savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Additionally, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with new technology for buyers to easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

