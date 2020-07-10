111°F
Beazer showcases Burson communities this weekend

July 10, 2020 - 3:21 pm
 

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson master-planned communities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 11-12 in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

The special Discover Burson open house event will offer model home tours and light refreshments at the Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave properties. Homebuyers can learn about special incentives available for a limited time during Beazer’s Hot Summer Savings event, happening through July 15, including up to $10,000 toward upgraded flooring for to-be-built homes at Burson. In addition, guests can explore amenities in and around Burson, including an on-site park with a trail, dog park and tot-lot, plus nearby wineries, golf and other outdoor recreation. Lenders will be on-site to help buyers pre-qualify for a loan. Don’t miss this opportunity to find your dream home at an amazing price.

Burson Ranch, 775- 525-5885, 5349 S. Juneau St., Pahrump

Retreat to a single-story home at Burson Ranch, featuring spacious, open floor plans, modern finishes and oversized homesites.

■ Priced from the $210,000s.

■ Has three to four bedrooms and two to three baths.

■ Measures from 1,536 square feet to 2,198 square feet.

■ Has optional three-car garages and recreational vehicle parking.

Burson Enclave, 775-525-5876, 5599 S. Dunn St., Pahrump

Burson Enclave features large, well-appointed two- story homes with flexible living spaces, generous bedrooms and spacious backyards.

■ Priced from the $250,000s.

■ Has four to six bedrooms and 2½ to 4½ baths.

■ Measures 2,553 square feet to 3,703 square feet.

■ Features optional three-car garages and recreational vehicle parking.

All floor plans in Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave include popular design elements, such as open-concept kitchens and spacious master suites. Reflecting the latest trends, every home is available with three contemporary exterior options. Buyers are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide homebuyers the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Additionally, buyers find value in Beazer’s unique Mortgage Choice program. Powered by Beazer’s own comparison technology, buyers can easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders have been vetted by Beazer to ensure they consistently offer outstanding customer service, scoring at least 90 percent satisfaction ratings from independent customer reviews. Only then can they compete for buyers’ business, offering diverse loan programs and competitive rates and fees. Mortgage Choice is designed to empower customers, ensure they obtain unique loan offers and help them save thousands by comparison shopping competitive offers.

During Beazer’s Hot Summer Savings event, taking place through July 15, homebuyers can also find savings on select homes at each of Beazer’s other communities in Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. To learn more, visit beazer.com/search-NV-las-vegas or call 702-949-6223.

Toll Brothers is selling some of its professionally decorated model homes at three of its Summerlin and Inspirada communities. It is a rare occasion when professionally decorated and fully furnished model homes go on the market.

Having launched a new business in late February, Brad and Kylee Brown are facing once-in-a generation challenges during the COVID-19 crisis, but that hasn’t stopped them from forging ahead and looking for the silver lining in the gray clouds.

Starling by Pulte Homes is open in the village of Stonebridge in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Featuring two collections of two-story homes, Starling offers five unique floor plans with spacious gathering places, sunlit kitchens and rear-covered loggias. Starling homes are priced from the low $500,000s.

