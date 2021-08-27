Beazer showcases Burson Ranch in Pahrump

Final move-in-ready homes are now selling at Beazer Homes’ Burson Ranch community in Pahrump. Homebuyers seeking new construction single-story floor plans will want to explore Burson Ranch.

Beazer Homes’ Burson Ranch community is in Pahrump. It features single-story floor plans priced from the mid-$300,000s. (Beazer Homes)

Final move-in-ready homes are selling at Beazer Homes’ Burson Ranch community in Pahrump.

Homebuyers seeking single-story floor plans will want to explore Burson Ranch. When it comes to square foot per dollar, Burson Ranch delivers new-home value in a serene setting 45 minutes from Las Vegas. Discover spacious, well-appointed floor plans on large homesites, plus three-car garages and recreational vehicle parking available with select homes.

Enjoy amenities in and around the community, including an on-site park with trails, dog park and tot lot, plus nearby shopping, wineries and golf and other outdoor recreation. Buyers can take advantage of a special closing cost credit available for a limited time.

Burson Ranch

5349 S. Juneau St., Pahrump, 775-525-5885.

Enjoy single-story living at Burson Ranch, featuring comfortable and spacious open floor plans, modern finishes and oversized homesites.

■ Measures 1,536 square feet to 2,021 square feet and has three to four beds and two to three baths.

■ Features three-car garages, and RV parking is available.

■ Priced from the mid-$300,000s.

As with all Beazer developments, the homes at Burson Ranch are designed to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Also, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, featuring Choice Lenders and a simple tool to compare multiple loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

For more information, visit beazer.com/las-vegas-nv/burson or call 775-525-5885.