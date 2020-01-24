Beazer showcases new home collection in Henderson

Beazer Homes is showcasing a collection of new one- and two-story homes at neighboring communities, Belmont Park and Laurel Place.

Belmont Park offers homes that measure from 1,786 square feet to 2,736 square feet and are priced from the $330,000s.

Laurel Place offers homes that range from 1,840 square feet to 2,730 square feet and are priced from the $310,000s.

Located in the River Mountain neighborhood of southeast Henderson, Belmont Park and Laurel Place feature a wide selection of floor plans for every life stage, with pricing starting from the $310,000s.

At Belmont Park, homebuyers can choose from four single-story floor plans, perfect for those seeking a low-maintenance home made for entertaining.

Laurel Place features five two-story floor plans, ideal for growing families looking for flexible and comfortable living spaces.

Residents enjoy on-site parks with tot lots, a dog park and barbecue areas, as well as other nearby parks, dining, shopping and entertainment.

Move-in ready and build-from-the-ground-up home options are available at both communities.

Belmont Park

S. Boulder Highway and S. Racetrack Road in Henderson, 702-949-6156

Enjoy single-story living at Belmont Park, featuring comfortable and spacious open floor plans, modern finishes, and low-maintenance backyards.

■ 1,786-2,736 square feet

■ Three to four bedrooms and two to three baths

■ Priced from the $330,000s

Laurel Place

Sausalito Drive and S. Racetrack Road in Henderson, 702-949-6141

Laurel Place features well-appointed two-story homes with flexible living spaces, generous bedrooms and backyards perfect for growing families.

■ 1,840-2,730 square feet

■ Three to five bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths

■ Priced from the $310,000s

The floor plans offered in Belmont Park and Laurel Place feature popular design elements such as open-concept kitchens and spacious master suites. Buyers can choose from three contemporary exterior options available with each floor plan. And with the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, buyers can create their ideal living space by choosing room-specific layouts at no additional cost.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in.

Beazer calls this Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes, and best-in-class materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Additionally, buyers find value in Beazer’s unique Mortgage Choice program. Powered by Beazer’s own comparison technology, buyers can easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers.

Lenders have been vetted by Beazer to ensure they consistently offer outstanding customer service, scoring at least 90 percent satisfaction ratings from independent customer reviews.

Only then can they compete for buyers’ business, offering diverse loan programs and competitive rates and fees.

Mortgage Choice is designed to empower customers, ensure they obtain unique loan offers, and help them save thousands by comparison shopping competitive offers.

For more information, please visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/ or call 702-949-6223.