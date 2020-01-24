67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Beazer showcases new home collection in Henderson

Provided Content
January 24, 2020 - 1:30 pm
 

Beazer Homes is showcasing a collection of new one- and two-story homes at neighboring communities, Belmont Park and Laurel Place.

Located in the River Mountain neighborhood of southeast Henderson, Belmont Park and Laurel Place feature a wide selection of floor plans for every life stage, with pricing starting from the $310,000s.

At Belmont Park, homebuyers can choose from four single-story floor plans, perfect for those seeking a low-maintenance home made for entertaining.

Laurel Place features five two-story floor plans, ideal for growing families looking for flexible and comfortable living spaces.

Residents enjoy on-site parks with tot lots, a dog park and barbecue areas, as well as other nearby parks, dining, shopping and entertainment.

Move-in ready and build-from-the-ground-up home options are available at both communities.

Belmont Park

S. Boulder Highway and S. Racetrack Road in Henderson, 702-949-6156

Enjoy single-story living at Belmont Park, featuring comfortable and spacious open floor plans, modern finishes, and low-maintenance backyards.

■ 1,786-2,736 square feet

■ Three to four bedrooms and two to three baths

■ Priced from the $330,000s

Laurel Place

Sausalito Drive and S. Racetrack Road in Henderson, 702-949-6141

Laurel Place features well-appointed two-story homes with flexible living spaces, generous bedrooms and backyards perfect for growing families.

■ 1,840-2,730 square feet

■ Three to five bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths

■ Priced from the $310,000s

The floor plans offered in Belmont Park and Laurel Place feature popular design elements such as open-concept kitchens and spacious master suites. Buyers can choose from three contemporary exterior options available with each floor plan. And with the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, buyers can create their ideal living space by choosing room-specific layouts at no additional cost.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in.

Beazer calls this Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes, and best-in-class materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Additionally, buyers find value in Beazer’s unique Mortgage Choice program. Powered by Beazer’s own comparison technology, buyers can easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers.

Lenders have been vetted by Beazer to ensure they consistently offer outstanding customer service, scoring at least 90 percent satisfaction ratings from independent customer reviews.

Only then can they compete for buyers’ business, offering diverse loan programs and competitive rates and fees.

Mortgage Choice is designed to empower customers, ensure they obtain unique loan offers, and help them save thousands by comparison shopping competitive offers.

For more information, please visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/ or call 702-949-6223.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Luxury apartment community in Henderson, Empire, is managed by WestCorp Management Group. (Empire)
Luxury apartment community offers free barista service
Provided Content

Empire, a luxury community in Henderson managed by WestCorp Management Group, is taking morning coffee to a new level with a new daily barista service, complimentary to community residents.

 
Luxury loft living in Residence No 549 at Downtown Las Vegas’ Juhl
Sponsored Content

Bring your own distinctive design flair to this large open floor plan at Juhl’s loft residence No. 549. This sophisticated, two-bedroom plus den, two-bath, fifth-floor loft spans 1,479 square feet with 10-foot ceilings, sprawling great room, private terraces, stellar views and modern kitchen.

Summit Homes will launch three neighborhoods Saturday. They are Palm Haven, Regina Ridge and To ...
Summit to host grand openings for three neighborhoods
Provided Content

Summit Homes has announced the grand opening this month of not one, not two, but three new communities in Las Vegas: Palm Haven in the south of town, Regina Ridge in the northwest and Torrey Pines Heights near Southern Highlands. Together, they feature six all new floor plans from Summit with prices that range from $322,990 to $479,490.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JAN. 25
Provided Content

Helping at-risk children is the primary mission of the Rotary Club of Summerlin. Proceeds from its Fourth Annual Mardi Gras on Feb. 24, will fund projects that will assist this population.

Cadence features The Fitness Court, which has 30 individual pieces of equipment, shock-resistan ...
Cadence features fitness court
Provided Content

Staying active is a breeze at Cadence in Henderson, offering multiple outdoor amenities and features to help residents stay in shape.

Dogs enjoy their own dedicated park at Mountain’s Edge’s Nathaniel Jones Park. (Mountain’ ...
Mountain’s Edge celebrates new dog park
Provided Content

Mountain’s Edge now has a new dedicated area for dog owners and their pets to enjoy the outdoors with the addition of a dog park at its neighborhood Nathaniel Jones Park.

Drs. Denise LaBelle and Ryan Hudson are raising their growing family at Juhl in downtown Las Ve ...
Doctors raise growing family at Juhl in downtown Las Vegas
Provided Content

Drs. Denise LaBelle and Ryan Hudson were a young married couple without children when they bought their 13th-floor, two-bedroom, two-bath condo at Juhl, the iconic 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas. Today, this dynamic health care duo are parents to an active 2-year-old with another baby on the way.

Paco Huerta and Steven Olmos from Silver Lands Inc. accept the Business Partner of the Year awa ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: FEB. 19
Provided Content

Nevada State Apartment Association has announced the winners of its 13th annual Jewel Awards.

This artist's rendering shows the 10,000-square-foot recreation center at Del Webb's new age-qu ...
Del Webb to open age-qualified community in Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

The nation’s leading builder of active-adult communities for those ages 55 and older, Del Webb has broken ground on its 10,000-square-foot recreation center at Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas. Announced last year as the builder’s first new Las Vegas Valley development in over a decade, the groundbreaking precedes its upcoming grand opening in early February.