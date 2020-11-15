67°F
Beazer showcases Tierra Vista community in Henderson

Provided Content
November 15, 2020 - 10:10 am
 
Beazer Homes offers single- and two-story homes at Tierra Vista, a gated Henderson community of 55 homesites. Prices start from the $370,000s.
Beazer Homes offers single- and two-story homes at Tierra Vista, a gated Henderson community of 55 homesites. Prices start from the $370,000s. (Beazer Homes)
Two of Beazer Home's newest plans, the Everett and the Dawson, are showcased in Tierra Vista, a ...
Two of Beazer Home's newest plans, the Everett and the Dawson, are showcased in Tierra Vista, a Henderson community. (Beazer Homes)

Fall in love with the collection of new single- and two-story homes at Tierra Vista by Beazer Homes.

Tierra Vista is a gated community of 55 homesites in the quiet suburbs of northeast Henderson. Starting in the $370,000s, the community delivers exceptional value, offering spacious floor plans on large homesites, each built according to the high-caliber design and construction standards Beazer is known for.

Many homesites at Tierra Vista feature views of the Strip and surrounding mountains and are large enough for recreational vehicle or boat parking, pools and other family play spaces.

There is an on-site park and access to Henderson’s trail system and nearby shopping, dining, golf and other outdoor recreation, including Lake Mead.

Two of Beazer’s newest plans, the Everett and the Dawson, are especially popular among homebuyers:

The Everett

The Everett features an open-concept kitchen, dining and living areas, home office space and a unique “pop top” second floor with a loft, powder room and optional bedroom and full bath.

■ The two-story home has three to four bedrooms and 2½ to three baths.

■ It measures 2,543 square feet to 2,736 square feet.

The Dawson

With an expansive foyer and open kitchen, the Dawson is designed for family gatherings and entertaining. The private master suite makes for a tranquil retreat.

■ The one-story home has four bedrooms and 2½ to three baths.

■ It measures 2,100 square feet.

Every home at Tierra Vista is available with three contemporary exterior options, and all floor plans include popular design elements, such as open-concept kitchens and spacious master suites.

Buyers are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide homebuyers the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Also, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with new technology for buyers to compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

With homes selling quickly at Tierra Vista, availability is limited. Now is the time to take advantage of historically low interest rates and special incentives on quick move-in and build-from-the-ground-up options.For more information, call 702-747-3791 or visit beazer.com/las-vegas.

Tierra Vista is at 181 Rancho Oro Place, east of Lake Mead Parkway and Mohawk Drive in Henderson.

