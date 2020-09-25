Beazer showcases Union Trail town homes in Henderson

Beazer Homes will showcase a collection of new single-family town homes at its popular Union Trails community in the foothills of Henderson Sept. 26-27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Affordably priced from the $250,000s, Union Trails offers spacious, low-maintenance, two- and three-story floor plans with up to five bedrooms, each built with the high-caliber design and construction standards Beazer is known for.

Union Trails town homes in Henderson by Beazer Homes will hold a grand opening event Sept. 26-27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Beazer Homes)

Beazer Homes' Union Trails town home community in the foothills of Henderson are priced from the $250,000s. (Beazer Homes)

Beazer Homes will showcase a collection of new single-family town homes at its popular Union Trails community in the foothills of Henderson Sept. 26-27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Affordably priced from the $250,000s, Union Trails offers spacious, low-maintenance, two- and three-story floor plans with up to five bedrooms, each built with the high-caliber design and construction standards.

The “Discover Union Trails” event will offer guided tours of Union Trails’ model homes, the Barclay, Bedford and Griffin plans. Homebuyers will learn about other available floor plans, including the popular Cambridge and Albany plans, as well as limited-time, end-of-summer incentives on move-in-ready options.

Attendees will enjoy light refreshments and can explore amenities in and around Union Trails, including an on-site park with picnic area, in addition to nearby shopping, dining, golf and other outdoor recreation. Lenders will be available to consult on loan options and the pre-qualification process.

The Griffin

The Griffin features an open concept kitchen, dining area and great room. Retreat to the private first-level primary suite. Opt for a second primary suite on the second level. Enjoy fresh air from the balcony.

■ Has two-story, three bedrooms and two baths.

■ Measures 1,253 square feet.

■ Priced from $258,990.

The Barclay

This design has a spacious kitchen that opens to the dining area and great room, plus loft and optional third-level covered roof deck. It is designed for family gatherings and entertaining. The study serves as an ideal home office.

■ Has three-story, three to five bedrooms and two to 2½ baths.

■ Measures 2,041 square feet to 2,092 square feet.

■ Priced from $308,490.

Every home at Union Trails is available with four contemporary exterior options, and all floor plans include popular design elements such as open-concept kitchens and spacious master suites. Buyers are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort, and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Additionally, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with new technology for buyers to easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

For more information, or to make an appointment, visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/union-trails or call 702-847-8912.